'Don't do this to me': East Point woman on phone call with brother as gunman robs, kill him

A woman is left helpless as she listened to her brother plead for his life over the phone.

Investigators said someone killed Juan Lopez on Black Friday.

His sister broke down in tears Thursday evening recalling the last moments she heard her brother voice as he told his killer that he has a one-year-old son.

"I heard his body hit the floor when they ran over him, and it still feels so unreal," Lopez's sister explained to FOX 5 News.

His wife and sister explained that he was leaving an ATM when he was killed.

His panicked sister was on the phone with him the entire time.

"When he was about to leave is when they were telling my brother 'give me the keys, cough up the keys, bro. Give me the keys,'" she detailed.

East Point police told us this happened around 6:30 that evening.

"They shot him once and my brother was like 'please don't do this.'"

Lopez's sister said she heard the killer force him out of his car at gunpoint before shooting him several times and running over his body.

This happened near East Point Street and Washington Road.

The family, who lives nearby immediately rushed over, but there was nothing they could do.

"His face was...we didn't recognize my brother. They left him brutally murdered," she detailed.

Investigators said there were several people involved, and they sped off in a silver car.

Loved ones believe this was random, and the criminals may have wanted his truck.

His family said the criminals took the keys.

"He's not the type to go around looking for trouble," his wife said. "This man didn't drink. He didn't smoke. He didn't have a wild party life."

A life brutally taken, leaving behind many heartbroken loved ones and a one-year-old son.

"For the people that just brutally murdered my husband, God sees everything," his wife mentioned.

His loved ones are now raising money to send his body back to Mexico where he wants to be buried.

Police are asking for anyone who knows what happened here last Friday to call them immediately.

