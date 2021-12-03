South Fulton police arrest 52 during 10-day drug operation

Police said 52 suspects, piles of drugs, 18 guns, and nearly $11,000 in cash are off the streets after a 10-day crime suppression operation conducted by the South Fulton Police Department.

"Statistics show that violent crimes – such as homicides, robberies, and home invasions – often revolve around illegal drug and criminal gang activity," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. "To protect the public from violent crime, especially around the holidays, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring these offenders to justice."

The department’s Narcotics and Gang Unit headed up the operation with help from the traffic, K-9, and other divisions with help from the Fulton County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said they also identified three previously-unknown gang members. One arrest warrant and six traffic citations were issued.

In all, 4,509 grams of marijuana; 1.7 grams of cocaine; 76 ecstasy pills, and 47 bottles of promethazine were taken off the streets.

