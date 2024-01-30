Nathan Wade divorce case: Couple reaches agreement ahead of scheduled hearing

article

Nathan Wade and Joycelyn Wade have reached an agreement ahead of a scheduled evidentiary hearing in their divorce case.

A Cobb County Superior Court filing on Tuesday shows the parties agreed to a Consent Temporary Order. Details of that agreement have not been released.

Who is Nathan Wade?

Wade v. Wade received national attention due to Nathan Wade being hired by District Attorney Fani Willis as a Fulton County special prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, resulting in the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

On Jan. 8, co-defendant Michael Roman, a former White House aide, filed a motion alleging romantic involvement between Willis and Wade, along with benefiting from the investigation. Roman also requested the unsealing of Nathan and Joycelyn Wade's divorce records.

TIMELINE: FULTON COUNTY DA FANI WILLIS, NATHAN WADE CONTROVERSY

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson ordered the unsealing of these records on Jan. 22. However, the extensive documents, spanning hundreds of pages, made no mention of Willis or any other potential romantic interest.

What is Wade v Wade?

Nathan and Joycelyn Wade were married on June 21, 1997, and separated on Aug. 15, 2021, with Nathan filing for divorce on Nov. 2, 2021.

Nathan Wade responded to Joycelyn's counterclaim and interrogatories in December 2021, but according to Joycelyn's attorney, the response was deemed "woefully inadequate" as it included only a few incorporation documents, one bank statement, and minimal answers to personal interrogatories.

Over the subsequent two years, Joycelyn Wade's attorney repeatedly complained about Nathan Wade's "willful refusal" to provide the requested documents or answer interrogatories. In May 2023, the court ordered Nathan Wade to submit all outstanding documents, including tax records and pay stubs, which he partially complied with in June 2023. Subsequently, he faced contempt charges in Aug. 2023 and was directed to provide additional credit card statements and law firm records.

In Sept. 2023, Joycelyn Wade filed a motion to reopen discovery, alleging that Nathan Wade, while appointed as a special prosecutor in the Trump case, was leading a lavish lifestyle, spending substantial amounts of money, leaving her with minimal financial support. In December 2023, Nathan Wade reportedly produced some outstanding discovery responses, revealing credit card statements indicating non-work-related trips with Willis.

DA Fani Willis entangled in special prosecutor’s divorce

As a result, Joycelyn Wade served Willis with a notice of deposition on Jan. 8.

Willis has not admitted to a romantic relationship with Wade and defended him in a speech at the historic Bethel AME Church on Jan. 14. She sought a protective order against the deposition, which a judge granted, at least temporarily.

The impact of the alleged relationship between Willis and Wade on the case against former President Trump and the remaining co-defendants, where four have accepted plea deals, remains uncertain. Calls for investigations into the matter have been made, including Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, who sent a letter to Willis last week, and Sen. Greg Dolezal, who introduced legislation to establish the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to look into the allegations of misconduct.

Calls for DA Fani Willis’ impeachment

DA Willis is accused Willis and Wade of "profiting significantly from the prosecution at the expense of taxpayers," alleging that Willis paid attorney Wade large sums and benefited personally when he, in turn, used his earnings to take her to Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean. Wade has been paid more than $650,000 at a rate of $250 an hour since his hiring, according to records Merchant cited.

While there is no concrete proof of the alleged inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade, Wade’s divorce proceedings have put Willis in the crosshairs.

Republican State Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta said that Willis’ employment of Wade is a "prosecution for personal profit scheme," contending that she has stretched out the Trump inquiry to keep paying Wade and derive personal benefit.

Last week, the Georgia Senate approved legislation setting up a special committee to investigate allegations of misconduct by Willis. On Monday, the House passed a bill to revive a commission with power to discipline and remove prosecutors .

In addition, former President Donald Trump has joined co-defendant Michael Roman in a motion to dismiss the case based on these allegations. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has set a hearing to consider the motion on Feb. 15.