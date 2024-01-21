DA Fani Willis to appear in Cobb County divorce case of special prosecutor Nathan Wade

Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis will appear in a Cobb County courtroom Monday in the divorce case for her special prosecutor.

This all stems from accusations from a co-defendent in the election interference case that Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, had an inappropriate relationship. Now Willis has been subpoenaed by Wade's ex-wife to tesify in their divorce case.

On Thursday, Willis filed an emergency motion for a protective order asking the judge to stay her testimony in the divorce case. Wade's ex-wife, Jocelyn, submitted bank records showing Willis and Wade took multiple trips together during the investigation into the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 12: Special prosecutors John Floyd and Nathan Wade, and assistant district attorney Donald Wakeford listen to the judge during a motions hearing for former U.S. President Donald Trump's election interference case at the Lewis R. Expand

In that motion, Willis claims Wade's marriage fell apart before she met him, and she has no knowledge relevant to the subject matter. She also accused Jocelyn Wade of conspiring against her.

One legal expert said it's unknown how much information will be released.

"Typically, evidence presented in divorce cases is sealed. Even in dissolution of marriage, we don't want the public kind of prying into marital life. So, it will be interesting to see if it's unsealed," John Acevedo, Visiting Associate Professor at Emory University, explained.

This follows a motion by Michael Roman, one of the co-defendents in the election interference case, to have his case thrown out saying Willis and Wade had an inappropriate relationship and should not be able to prosecute the case because of it. Employment contracts show Wade was paid more than other special prosecutors, despite Willis' claims they were all paid equally.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a hearing for that case on Feb. 15. Acevedo says the Cobb County case could cause delays in Fulton County.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on Wednesday, August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Willis spoke about the 13 charges former President Donald Expand

"In many ways, the more information released, the faster the criminal prosecution can continue, because then the information will already be in-hand for that February hearing. If it's not released, then the judge in February will have to decide whether he wants to compel the release from this civil divorce proceeding, which is not in the same court, and not in the same division. And that will cause delay," Acevedo explained.

As for the Fulton County cases, Acevedo said the outcome of Roman's motion won't impact whether the cases will be prosecuted.

"If nothing else, it will make the jurors have pause as they're seated, or the potential jurors. Will it ultimately decide the case? Probably not. Best case scenario, the defendant gets all their motions. We re-set back. [The] grand jury re-issues indictments. A new special prosecutor is appointed. So at most that you hope for is a delay," he explained.

Monday's hearing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.