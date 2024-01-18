Trump Georgia election case: Judge sets date to hear accusations of DA Fani Willis misconduct

The Superior Court judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants has set a hearing over allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an "improper" relationship with one of the prosecutors working on the case.

In his order on Thursday, Judge Scott McAfee scheduled an evidentiary hearing for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15.

McAfee has also ordered Willis to file a written response to the accusations by Feb. 2.

The accusations stem from a filing submitted on Jan. 8 by attorneys for co-defendant Michael Roman, a former White House aide who served as the director of Trump's election-day operations.

The filing alleges that Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor leading the case, were "romantically involved" before he was contracted to work on the case - calling it an "improper, clandestine relationship."

"Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney. Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case," Roman's attorney wrote in the motion.

The attorneys also questioned Wade's qualifications for the job and accused Willis of paying Wade more than other prosecutors working on the case who had experience in Georgia's racketeering law.

The filing called for the entire Fulton County District Attorney's Office to be disqualified from prosecuting the case, which is set to go to trial this year.

After the accusation went public, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced an investigation into Wade over possible misuse of federal funds.

Willis has not directly responded to the allegations but defended Wade's qualifications at a service at Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday.

Speaking to the congregation, Willis said she hired three special prosecutors for the election case: a white man, a white woman and a Black man. They are paid the same hourly rate and no one has questioned the qualifications of the two white lawyers, she said.

"First thing they say, ‘Oh, she’s gonna play the race card now," Willis said. "But no God, isn’t it them that’s playing the race card when they only question one? Isn’t it them playing the race card when they constantly think I need someone from some other jurisdiction in some other state to tell me how to do a job I’ve been doing almost 30 years?"

While never mentioning Wade by name, she called him a "superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer." She cited his accomplishments and past professional experience and said, "I’m just asking, God, is it that some will never see a Black man as qualified, no matter his achievements?"