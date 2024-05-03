Gas station catches fire on Northside Drive NW near I-75 in Atlanta

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Atlanta firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a gas station on Northside Drive NW near Bellemeade Avenue NW and Interstate 75.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed multiple firefighters spraying water on what is left of the gas station.

Traffic may be impacted in the immediate area.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for information about the fire. At this time, it is not known how it started or if anyone has been injured.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.