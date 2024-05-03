4 men arrested for sexually trafficking Atlanta teen, 5th sought

article

Investigators have arrested four men they believe to be involved in sexually trafficking at least one teen girl across Fulton and DeKalb counties and have launched a manhunt for a 5th suspect.

Albert Wells, Eugene Talmes Smith, Taalib Blount, and Levi Sears are facing multiple charges related to sex trafficking. Police urge you to call 911 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Harold Poole, who is the 5th suspect.

In a press conference in Fulton County Friday, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit said a 911 call came in about a missing 15-year-old girl on Feb. 29. Police responded to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and discovered she was previously reported missing in December 2023.

As they interviewed the teen, police said she identified Albert Wells as her trafficker as well as the names of the other suspects. Police learned this started in DeKalb County, and then the girl was transported to Atlanta. According to police, a forensic investigator listening to her story found similarities between this case and a previous case the investigator had worked on. The investigator connected detectives across both cases, allowing police to identify 3 other female victims ranging from 14 to 16 years old that they believe were also trafficked by Wells across Fulton and DeKalb counties. Investigators said during the press conference that though they have identified these teens, they have not yet interviewed them.

Investigators say none of these men had appeared on APD’s radar before. Additionally, none of these men are Atlanta residents. Smith did have an Atlanta apartment that investigators believe a victim was trafficked out of, but police say Smith was ultimately evicted.

While detectives did not say how the victim in this case went missing, Tracy Lewis, a detective with APD’s Special Victims Unit, said recruiting for sex trafficking is a huge problem on social media. She explained that traffickers often try to lure in teens with freedom and excitement through partying or by trying to become their significant others.

"It’s always different on how they’re being recruited," Lewis said.

Lewis also praised the teen victim in this case. She explained the victim went to a place of refuge where a person "was nice to her" and called 911 for her. Lewis said that the victim was very knowledgeable about what was going on, making sure she remembered things, even tag numbers. Lewis said the victim’s love of crime shows play a role in her vigilance.

"She has a big future ahead of her. We just pray she’ll be okay from this," Lewis said.

Wells faces seven charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Sears faces two charges including rape and child molestation. Smith faces four charges including rape, child molestation, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Blount faces seven charges including rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated child molestation.

Meanwhile, police have issued warrants for Poole’s arrest. He is wanted on six charges including rape, aggravated assault, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Police urge anyone with information on Poole to call 911 or crime stoppers: 404-844-TIPS.