House Judiciary Committee announces investigation into Fulton Co. special prosecutor

U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has announced an investigation into Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan J. Wade.

The committee, in a letter addressed to Wade, expresses its belief that he may "possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions, as well as the potential misuse of federal funds."

Wade is accused in the letter of receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, which he reportedly spent "extravagantly on lavish vacations" with his superior, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The letter further points out that invoices submitted by Wade for payment by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office shed light on the "collusion" between FCDAO and other politically motivated prosecutions. Specifically, the new information seems to substantiate the House Judiciary Committee's concerns that "Ms. Willis's politicized prosecution, including the decision to convene a special purpose grand jury, was aided by partisan Democrats in Washington, D.C."

The Committee emphasizes its "serious concerns about the degree of improper coordination among politicized actors, including the Biden White House, to investigate and prosecute President Biden’s chief political opponent."

According to the letter, the Committee is requesting various documents, communications, credit card statements, individualized reimbursement requests, and all contracts and financial arrangements between Wade and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office related to its investigation into former President Trump. The submission deadline to the House Judiciary Committee is Jan. 26.

In a related development, one of former President Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, filed a motion earlier this week urging the judge to dismiss his indictment and disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from further prosecutions. Roman alleges that Willis had a "romantic relationship" with another prosecutor, Nathan Wade, involved in the case.

The motion claims that Willis and Wade have been "profiting significantly" from the prosecution of Trump and his co-defendants for interfering in the 2020 Georgia election. It suggests that Willis and Wade were "romantically involved" before he was contracted to work on the case, branding it as an "improper, clandestine relationship."

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has asserted that she filed a criminal misconduct complaint against Willis and Wade due to their "improper relationship." Greene argues that if proven true, these allegations would reflect "Fani Willis' serious lawlessness, including a potential violation of public oath," as well as other Georgia statutes.

This investigation into Willis by the House Judiciary Committee isn't the first of its kind. The committee previously launched an inquiry into the alleged collusion between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the partisan January 6 Select Committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), in early December.

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary or House Judiciary Committee is charged with overseeing the administration of justice within the federal courts, federal administrative agencies, and federal law enforcement entities.