Georgia joins 26 states in asking for Trump to remain on Colorado ballot

The state of Georgia has joined more than 2 dozen states in support of former president Donald Trump's efforts to remain on the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in December to bar Trump from the presidential ballot. The court found that the former president's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualified him from running for president once again.

TRUMP ASKS US SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN COLORADO RULING BARRING HIM FROM BALLOT OVER JAN. 6 ATTACK

The provision that was used in the decision has been used so sparingly in history that the U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on it.

Trump's many critics have filed dozens of lawsuits in multiple states in an attempt to stop him from being on the 2024 ballot. However, none had succeeded until Colorado's Supreme Court ruled against Trump.

According to the new court brief filed by GOP attorney generals in 27 states, the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot will "create widespread chaos" if it is allowed to stand.

The state of Maine also issued a similar ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.