Marjorie Taylor Greene files complaint against Fulton DA Fani Willis

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has reportedly filed a criminal misconduct complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade in connection to the Georgia election interference case. The move comes as Greene alleges an improper relationship between Willis and Wade, prompting her to request a criminal investigation.

According to reports, Greene claims that Willis and Wade had traveled together, and she asserts that District Attorney Willis used official funds to pay Special Prosecutor Wade nearly $700,000. Greene argues that if these allegations are proven true, they would reflect "Fani Willis' serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath," as well as other Georgia statutes.

The allegations were initially made in a motion filed on Monday by Michael Roman, one of former President Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case. Roman is seeking the removal of Willis, Special Prosecutor Wade, and the District Attorney's office from the case. It's noteworthy that the motion does not provide direct evidence of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade but cites "sources with knowledge."

"Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney. Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case," Roman's attorney wrote in the motion.

CNN reports that Willis received a witness subpoena earlier this week to appear at a deposition for the divorce of Wade. CNN also says that Willis, Wade and his wife have declined to comment.

Roman, who worked for Trump's presidential campaigns in both 2016 and 2020, is now urging for the removal of key figures involved in the election interference case. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Greene, a vocal ally of former President Trump, has consistently criticized the investigation into the 2020 Georgia election.

Former President Trump has also responded to the allegations by Roman, according to FOX News.

"You had a very big event yesterday as you saw in Georgia where the district attorney is totally compromised. The case has to be dropped," Trump told reporters In Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, speaking after a hearing in a separate federal 2020 election interference case. "They went after 18 or 20 people. … She was out of her mind. Now it turns out that case is totally compromised.

"It’s illegal. What she did is illegal. So we’ll let the state handle that, but what a sad situation it is," Trump added.

In August 2023, District Attorney Fani Willis brought charges against former President Trump and 18 others following a comprehensive 2-1/2 year investigation. The charges, encompassed in a broad racketeering indictment, relate to their collective endeavors to overturn the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Subsequently, four co-defendants of Trump have entered guilty pleas. District Attorney Willis is actively advocating for a trial to take place in August 2024.

Roman is facing seven charges in connection with the DA office's investigation into alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, including a violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writing.

Micahel Roman (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

As of now, District Attorney Fani Willis has not responded to the claims made by Congresswoman Greene. A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney told FOX 5 that the office would be "responding in court" to the filing by Roman.