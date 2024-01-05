Sen. Shawn Still files motion opposing August date in Georgia election interference case

article

Georgia Sen. Shawn Still (R-Johns Creek), who was indicted along with former President Trump and 17 others for interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, is opposing the trial date proposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Still, who represents Georgia State Senate District 48, assumed office in January 2023. He is planning to run for re-election in the Georgia General Primary Election and, if elected, the General Election.

The General Primary Election is scheduled for May 21, 2024, and the General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

Willis has proposed a trial date in early August.

According to the motion, defense counsel anticipates that Sen. Still's trial -- even if tried alone -- will last up to 5 months, which would interfere Still's re-election campaign.

The motion was filed on Friday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Still was not in office during the 2020 presidential election. He was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who declared themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified electors" and signed a certificate stating Trump had won the state in the election

Stills was indicted on one felony count of violation of the state's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, one felony account of impersonating a public officer, two felony counts of forgery in the first degree, two felony counts of false statement and writings, and one felony count of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

Gov. Kemp appointed a panel after Still was indicted to determine if he should be removed from office while the case is pending. The panel, which consisted of Attorney General Chris Carr, Republican state Majority Leader Steve Gooch and Republican state House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, declined to recommend removal.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-1/2 year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Four of the original 19 defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County. They include Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall.

