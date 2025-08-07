Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 8-10, 2025

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From dance parties and foodie festivals to outdoor concerts, live theater, and free movies under the stars, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the Atlanta area. Here's a curated roundup of special events and entertainment happening in and around the city.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Atlanta

Sips Under the Sea: Glow Nights

When: 7–10 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

What: An 18+ after-hours event with glowing décor, live music, drink tickets, and access to aquarium exhibits as part of the Glow Nights series.

Cost: Ticket packages vary

Monsterama

When: Aug. 8–10

Where: Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory, 2000 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta

What: A retro horror and sci-fi convention featuring fan panels, classic film screenings, celebrity guests, collectibles, and the ever-popular Monster Prom.

Cost: From $30

City of Atlanta and Fulton County Family Days at Zoo Atlanta

When: Aug. 9-10

Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Residents of the City of Atlanta or Fulton County, and employees of their respective governments, can enjoy free Zoo admission for two adults and up to four children per party. Explore wildlife exhibits while taking part in this annual community appreciation event. Free parking will be available in designated lots. Admission is first-come, first-served; bring valid ID and proof of residency or employment.

Cost: Free admission with ID (offer valid only for qualifying residents and employees)

Atlanta Summer Wine Fest

When: Aug. 9

Where: Guardian Works, 775 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What: Sample more than 50 wines while enjoying live music and a lively summer atmosphere. Each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass.

Cost: From $50

Outside Atlanta

Night Mode at Mimms Museum

When: Friday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, 1280 Tech Ave., Atlanta

What: Enjoy after-hours access to exhibits including rare Salvador Dalí prints, an original Enigma machine, and one of the world’s largest supercomputer collections. This final Night Mode of the season offers a relaxed cultural experience with a card-only bar serving beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Bounce Back Event at Woodstock Elementary

When: Aug. 8

Where: Woodstock Elementary School, 230 Rope Mill Rd, Woodstock

What: A back-to-school celebration featuring bounce houses, a foam pit, food trucks, concessions, and fun for the whole family. Sponsored by the PTA and Bounce House Atlanta.

Cost: Free admission; food available for purchase.

Coffee With a Firefighter at Coffee & Sweets Bar Aperitivo

When: Aug. 9

Where: Coffee & Sweets Bar Aperitivo, 2370 Towne Lake Parkway, Suite 160, Woodstock

What: A family-friendly community event with local firefighters, a fire engine on display, and 10% of sales donated to the supporting fire station. Enjoy coffee, snacks, and a chance to thank first responders.

Cost: Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.

The Bloom Market at The Mill on Etowah

When: Aug. 9

Where: The Mill on Etowah, 141 Railroad Street, Canton

What: A monthly pop-up market featuring 7–10 small business vendors offering handmade jewelry, candles, and more. Enjoy coffee or lunch on-site while shopping local.

Cost: Free to attend

Etowah Car Show Presented by Chloe’s Auto

When: Aug. 9

Where: 6565 Putnam Ford Road, Woodstock

What: A family-friendly car show benefiting the Etowah Band program, featuring classic cars, vendors, concessions, a bake sale, and more. Spectator admission is free; vehicle registration is $20 in advance or $25 day of.

Cost: Free to attend; $20–$25 to register a vehicle

GhanaFest 2025

When: Aug. 9

Where: Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

What: A vibrant cultural celebration featuring Ghanaian food, music, fashion, and community. Enjoy authentic flavors, live performances, and a showcase of traditional attire.

Cost: Donation-based admission — $20 for adults, $10 for ages 7–17.

Crush Fest

When: Aug. 10

Where: Yonah Mountain Vineyards, 1717 Highway 255 S, Cleveland, GA

What: Celebrate the grape harvest with barefoot grape stomping, live accordion and guitar music, local artisan vendors, more than 10 food and dessert trucks, and performances by live musicians.

Cost: From $45

4th Annual Archives Day at the Fox Theatre

When: Aug. 10

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Save the Fox" campaign with a behind-the-scenes look at the history and preservation of Atlanta’s iconic theater. Explore original furniture, vintage posters, presidential memorabilia, and hear from special guests including author Debra Freer and archivist Paul Crater.

Cost: from $57.50

LIVE MUSIC

Atlanta

$uicideboy$ Grey Day Tour

When: Aug. 8

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta

What: A high-energy hip-hop/rap show featuring $uicideboy$, BONES, Night Lovell, Germ, and Joeyy.

Cost: $40–$60+

Xdinary Heroes World Tour

When: Aug. 8

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta

What: South Korean K-pop/rock band Xdinary Heroes blends genres for a dynamic live show.

Cost: $50–$100

East Forest Live at Terminal West

When: Aug. 8

Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta St NW C, Atlanta

What: East Forest creates immersive ambient and electronic music in a lush, meditative concert experience.

Cost: $20–$30

Daft Punk Night DJ Set Tribute

When: Aug. 8

Where: The Masquerade – Hell, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

What: A dance-filled DJ tribute night spinning Daft Punk’s greatest hits and deep cuts.

Cost: $20

Mindex with Maxfield Live at Aisle 5

When: Aug. 8

Where: Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta

What: Experimental EDM acts Mindex and Maxfield deliver a bass-heavy set in this eclectic night of electronic music.

Cost: $20

Westend Live at District Atlanta

When: Aug. 8

Where: District Atlanta, 269 Armour Dr NE, Atlanta

What: House DJ Westend spins late-night beats at one of Atlanta’s premier electronic music venues.

Cost: $20–$25

R.O.A. Live at The Masquerade – Purgatory

When: Aug. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Masquerade – Purgatory, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

What: Local alt-rock/rap act R.O.A. brings energy and original sound to the stage.

Cost: $10–$25

Lilly Hart and Sav Live at The Masquerade – Altar

When: Aug. 8

Where: The Masquerade – Altar, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

What: An indie and folk evening featuring local singer-songwriters Lilly Hart and Sav.

Cost: $10–$25

Dusty Slay Live at Atlanta Symphony Hall

When: Aug. 9

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

What: Comedian Dusty Slay brings his unique blend of stand-up and Southern humor to the stage.

Cost: Ticketed

Link:

Postmodern Jukebox "Magic & Moonlight Tour"

When: Aug. 10, evening

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

What: Vintage-style jazz and pop covers from the always-entertaining Postmodern Jukebox.

Cost: $40–$70

Outside Atlanta

The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos

When: Aug. 8

Where: Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, 2500 N Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw

What: Enjoy a high-energy, all-request dueling piano show filled with sing-alongs, comedy, and crowd favorites. Brought to you by Atlanta’s own Andrews Brothers.

Cost: Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.

Ozomatli – 30 Revolutions Tour at Center Stage

When: Aug. 8

Where: Center Stage Theater, 1374 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What: Grammy-winning band Ozomatli brings their high-energy blend of Latin, hip-hop, rock, and funk to Atlanta as part of their 30 Revolutions Tour. All ages welcome with reserved seating available.

Cost: Tickets available via Ticketmaster; pricing varies.

Grunge House Live

When: Aug. 8

Where: Alpharetta Downtown Square, 20 Milton Ave, Alpharetta

What: Enjoy a summer evening of live music featuring Grunge House and Dock Rock Radio. Bring a lawn chair and soak up the good vibes on the green.

Cost: Free to attend

Gracie’s Corner Live

When: Aug. 9

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

What: Beloved YouTube animated sensation Gracie’s Corner comes to life on stage with uplifting music, interactive sing-alongs, and educational fun for families. Created by the Hollingsworth family, the award-winning series promotes cultural representation and learning through music and movement.

Cost: From $69.55

The Adams Effect at Skint Chestnut Brewing Company

When: Aug. 9

Where: Skint Chestnut Brewing Company, 3886 Broad Street, Suite 100, Powder Springs

What: Enjoy a live performance by Bryan Adams tribute band The Adams Effect at this local brewery. Great beer, good vibes, and no cover charge.

Cost: Free to attend.

A Night of Flamenco

When: Aug. 9

Where: Abernathy Arts Center, 254 Johnson Ferry Road NW, Sandy Springs

What: Experience an intimate evening of flamenco music with acclaimed Spanish flutist and composer Oscar de Manuel. A passionate and unforgettable cultural performance.

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Gimme Gimme Mamma Mia!

When: Aug. 9

Where: Reformation Brewery, 105 Elm Street, Woodstock

What: A disco-themed ABBA night with DJ sets, karaoke, themed cocktails, a photo booth, charm jewelry pop-up, and more—plus Mamma Mia on the TVs. Dress in sequins, bell bottoms, or your Grecian best for this all-night party.

Cost: Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.

USAF Band of the West Jazz Band Georgia Tour

When: Aug. 9–11 (Blue Ridge – Aug. 9, Dahlonega – Aug. 10, Cleveland – Aug. 11)

Where: Various locations across Georgia (check local listings for venues and times)

What: The U.S. Air Force Band of the West Jazz Band brings its high-energy, patriotic performances to Georgia for a three-day tour. Enjoy free, public concerts by this acclaimed ensemble made up of professional Airmen musicians known for inspiring communities and honoring military service through music.

Cost: Free to attend

Concerts by the Springs: Mike Veal Band

When: Aug. 10, Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs

What: Enjoy a free outdoor concert with the Mike Veal Band performing a lively mix of blues, rock, funk, and fun. Food trucks open at 5:30 p.m., so bring a blanket or chair and settle in for a great evening of music.

Cost: Free to attend.

10,000 Maniacs at Woodstock Summer Concert Series

When: Aug. 9

Where: Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock

What: Catch alternative rock legends 10,000 Maniacs live with opening act The Judies at the popular free concert series. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy food, drinks, and music under the stars.

Cost: Free admission



Strand Ole Opry at The Strand Theatre

When: Aug. 10

Where: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta

What: A summer sing-along featuring hot new country hits, bluegrass banjo and fiddle, and country comedy performed by the volunteer-driven Strand Ole Opry band and singers.

Cost: Tickets required; prices vary.

THEATER & FILM

Atlanta

A Very Special Hospital

When: Aug. 8

Where: 7Stages Theatre, Little Five Points, Atlanta

What: A surreal, emotionally powerful dark comedy about family and healthcare by Georgia playwright Matt Hoffman.

Cost: Tickets via Essential Theatre (typically $20–$30)

Atlanta Underground Film Festival

When: Aug. 8-10

Where: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur Street SE, Atlanta

What: The 22nd annual Atlanta Underground Film Festival will feature more than 160 indie films, 50+ attending filmmakers and three days of fun.

Cost: From $12 (limited seating)

Outside Atlanta

OVO by Cirque du Soleil

When: Aug. 7–10

Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

What: Cirque du Soleil’s reimagined production of OVO brings a dazzling insect-themed world to life with 53 acrobats and musicians. A family-friendly show filled with color, movement, and gravity-defying stunts.

Cost: Tickets start at $39; prices vary by performance.

ART

Atlanta

The Love I Have to Give Before I Die

When: Aug. 7-Sept. 4

Where: Swan Coach House Gallery, 3130 Slaton Drive NW, Atlanta

What: A deeply personal solo exhibition by Atlanta artist Vivian Chavez, featuring mixed-media sculpture and installation in honor of her late father, Carlos Jorge Chavez.

Cost: Free admission.

FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta

OMG Food Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 10 p.m.

Where: Pinnacle Lot at Atlantic Station, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta

What: The world’s first hip-hop food festival lands in Atlanta with a full day of delicious food, games, and live music. Enjoy performances by top DJs and bands spinning hip-hop, R&B, rap, and old-school hits in a lively outdoor setting.

Cost: From $7.97

Outside Atlanta

National SPAM® Musubi Day at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

When: Aug. 8, Noon–8 p.m.

Where: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 1260 W Spring Street SE, Smyrna

What: Celebrate Hawaii’s iconic snack with free SPAM® Musubi (noon–2 p.m.), live music, giveaways, photo ops with SPAMMY®, and family fun. Enjoy specials like 8 musubi for $8.08 (2–5 p.m.) and 99¢ musubi (5–8 p.m.).

Cost: Free entry; food specials priced as listed.

Food Truck Frenzy

When: Aug. 9

Where: Rhodes Jordan Park, Stanley R. Gunter Pavilion, 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville

What: Enjoy an evening of eats from multiple food trucks—bring a chair, blanket, or grab a seat in the park’s pavilion.

Cost: Free for Gwinnett County residents; $8 for nonresidents



FREE COMMUNITY MOVIES

Outside Atlanta

Movies by Moonlight: The Parent Trap

When: Aug. 8 (Heritage Amphitheater opens at 7 p.m.; movie starts around 8 p.m.)

Where: Heritage Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Rd., Atlanta

What: Enjoy a nostalgic outdoor screening of The Parent Trap with friends and family as part of Sandy Springs’ free Movies by Moonlight series. Popcorn, snacks, and drinks available for purchase.

Cost: Free to attend

Lilo & Stitch Movie Night

When: Aug. 8 – Meet & Greet at 6 p.m., Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Where: The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton

What: Enjoy a family-friendly outdoor screening of Lilo & Stitch with a special appearance by Stitch before the movie. Bring blankets, grab a spot on the green, and enjoy food and treats from on-site restaurants.

Cost: Free to attend

FARMERS MARKET & ART MARKETS

Atlanta

Scott Antique Market

When: Aug. 7-10

Where: Atlanta Expo Center, 3850 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta

What: The mammoth antique market features hundreds of dealers and offers everything from antiques and vintage items to specialty interior design elements, custom furniture, clothing, art and more.

Cost: Free

Outside Atlanta

Friday Night Art Market at StillFire Brewing

When: Aug. 8

Where: StillFire Brewing, 343 US-23, Suwanee

What: Kick off your weekend with a lively outdoor market featuring local artisans, live music, food trucks, and 15+ beers on tap. The event is family- and dog-friendly with an on-site playground.

Cost: Free to attend

Sandy Springs Farmers Market at City Springs

When: Saturdays through Nov. 22

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: Shop fresh produce, artisanal goods, and handmade items at this vibrant weekly farmers market in the heart of Sandy Springs.

Cost: Free to attend

Westside Market

When: Aug. 10

Where: The Highline at The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

What: Shop vintage goods, handmade jewelry, clothing, and more at this back-to-school-themed market in West Midtown. Enjoy entertainment from local artists and DJs while supporting local businesses.

Cost: Free to attend

Local Artist Fair at Avalon

When: Aug. 10

Where: Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

What: Makers Market’s™ Local Artist Street Fair returns with a curated lineup of artists, crafters, and designers offering handmade goods like jewelry, candles, home décor, art, and more. Enjoy live music from Alpharetta’s Frank Whitaker, family- and pet-friendly vibes, and nearby food and drink options.

Cost: Free to attend (RSVP on Eventbrite)

Suwanee Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, May–October

Where: Town Center on Main, 421 Main St NW, Suwanee

What: A weekly outdoor market offering seasonal produce, baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, handmade pastas, jellies, international treats, and more from local vendors. Located near the Suwanee Public Library and PlayTown Suwanee.

Cost: Free to attend

SPORTS/RECREATION

Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

When: Aug. 7-10

Where: Truist Park, The Battery, Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins through Sunday before hitting the road to play the Mets. The Braves are offering a Stranger Things ticket package 8/7 and Deaf Awareness ticket package on 8/9. On 8/9, the first 3K kids will receive a Chris Sale "triple crown" and the first 3,000 kids will receive a sliding mitt on 8/10.

Cost: From $19.50

Candler Park Golf Course Grand Reopening

When: Aug. 8

Where: Candler Park Golf Course, 585 Candler Park Dr. NE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the grand reopening of one of Atlanta’s oldest public golf courses with a morning program and ceremonial first putt, followed by competitions, games, and free refreshments for the whole family.

Cost: Free to attend.

Allatoona Pass Battlefield Hike

When: Aug. 8

Where: Allatoona Pass Battlefield, Cartersville, GA 30121

What: Join Red Top Mountain State Park rangers for a guided hike exploring a significant yet lesser-known Civil War battlefield. Learn about the events leading to the battle and tour historic forts still standing today. Pre-registration required by calling the Visitor Center.

Cost: Free to attend; registration required.

Vinings Down Hill 1K Fun Run & Doggie Dash

When: Aug. 9

Where: Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta

What: Bring the whole family—furry friends included—for a fun-filled morning featuring a kids' 1K, Doggie Dash, DJ, and a pet costume contest. Prizes for the top 3 dog costumes provided by Whole Dog Market.

Cost: Free to attend

OTHER

Atlanta

Brookhaven City Centre Grand Opening

When: Aug. 10

Where: Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven

What: Celebrate the grand opening of Brookhaven’s new government and event space with live music, food vendors, kids games, interactive activities, and more. Admission for the concert is first-come, first-served.

Cost: Free

Outside Atlanta

Swifties Family Dance Party

When: Aug. 8

Where: Village Green

What: A high-energy family dance party featuring all your favorite Taylor Swift songs, live entertainment by a Taylor Swift look-alike from Look-Alikes and Character Entertainment, themed games, giveaways, pop-ups, and more! Highlights include face gems and a photo booth by Piggy Jo’s, in-store Southern Sparkle Fairy Hair and deals at MAKE[R], and a chance to snag a custom embroidered tote from The Chainettes (now fully booked). Local favorites Butcher & Brew, Playa Bowls, Kilwins, and Chewy Vet Care will also offer exclusive activities.

Cost: Free; no registration required

Colonnade Storyteller Session

When: Aug. 9

Where: The Colonnade Restaurant, 1879 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, Atlanta

What: In celebration of its upcoming 100th anniversary in 2027, The Colonnade is partnering with Ardmore Avenue Publishing to create a commemorative book chronicling the restaurant’s rich history. Guests are invited to attend the first public storyteller session to share personal memories, photos, and stories for possible inclusion in the book. The event is free and open to the public.

Cost: Free to attend

A Literary Celebration at the Margaret Mitchell House

When: Aug. 9

Where: Atlanta History Center – Midtown, Margaret Mitchell House, 979 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Friends & Fiction Official Book Club with a special evening featuring bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kimberly Brock, Lauren Connolly, Colleen Oakley, and Vanessa Riley. Enjoy a lively panel discussion moderated by book club organizers, followed by a meet-and-greet and book signing. Open to the public—book club membership not required.

Cost: From $15

COMING UP

Atlanta

Truist Night Market: Sip, Savor & Sole

When: Aug. 14

Where: The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

What: An evening market blending sneaker culture with curated bites, craft cocktails, and live music — all in the heart of downtown.

Cost: From $28

Atlanta’s Finest 5K

When: Aug. 16

Where: Pemberton Place, 121 Baker Street NW, downtown Atlanta

What: A charity 5K run supporting Crime Stoppers, featuring appearances and demonstrations from Atlanta Police Department specialty units.

Cost: Registration fees vary

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

When: Aug. 23–24

Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta

What: A two-day arts and music festival benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, featuring a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Cost: Free entry

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

When: Aug. 16–17

Where: Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Midtown Atlanta

What: A juried arts festival showcasing 250 artists, plus live music, food vendors, and hands-on kids’ activities — all set in the heart of Midtown.

Cost: Free admission.

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

When: Aug. 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Global superstar The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Atlanta, joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean for a high-energy stadium show.

Cost: From $69

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

When: Aug. 23

Where: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

What: Sample from over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, while enjoying live music and a lively atmosphere at one of Atlanta’s favorite summer events.

Cost: From $35

Outside Atlanta

Run for Mental Health

When: Aug. 16

Where: South Peachtree Creek Trail, 1788 Mason Mill Road, Decatur

What: A community race event offering multiple distances and morning start times, all in support of mental health awareness and advocacy.

Cost: Registration fees vary

Pan African Festival at Decatur Square

When: Aug. 16

Where: Decatur Square, Decatur

What: The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosts its 5th Annual Pan African Festival, a powerful celebration of culture, music, and community. Enjoy live performances, African drumming, art, food vendors, educational exhibits, and a headline set by Grammy-nominated artist Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh).

Cost: Free to attend

Ophira Eisenberg Live at MJCCA

When: Aug. 17

Where: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

What: Kick off the MJCCA’s Fall 2025 Arts & Authors series with an evening of sharp-witted, relatable stand-up from Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another and the iHeart podcast Parenting Is a Joke. Joined by special guest Jerry Farber, Eisenberg delivers candid comedy touching on motherhood, dating, and modern life absurdities.

Cost: From $25

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

When: Aug. 15–16

Where: Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

What: A beloved annual tradition featuring barbecue competitions, live music, fireworks, and kid-friendly activities. Enjoy a weekend packed with food, fun, and Southern flavor.

Cost: Admission is free; tasting tickets are about $21

Festival of the Painted Rock

When: Aug. 30

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A one-day festival featuring art, music, nature, tasty local eats and more.

Cost: From $80



If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.