Atlanta Bites: What’s new, seasonal, and sizzling this month | August 2025

Atlanta’s dining calendar is packed this August with chef-driven events, seasonal celebrations, and new openings that promise to please every palate. From exclusive wine dinners and peach-themed menus to family-friendly festivals and summer tasting series, local restaurants are embracing the final stretch of summer with flavor and flair. Whether you’re looking for a gourmet night out, a budget-friendly bite, or a peachy cocktail to toast the season, here’s what’s happening across metro Atlanta’s vibrant food scene this month.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Aria will host an intimate five-course wine dinner on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., featuring small-lot wines from Bohème Wines on California’s Sonoma Coast. Winemaker Kurt Beitler will lead the evening, sharing the philosophy behind his handcrafted chardonnays and pinot noirs while guests enjoy a seasonal menu by chef Joseph Harrison. Dishes include hamachi crudo with Georgia peach, grilled eggplant with za’atar, pork loin with tonnato sauce, roasted duck, and a Valrhona chocolate tart, each paired with a distinct Bohème wine. Tickets are $230 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, with limited seating available via Resy.

Courtesy of Boheme Wines, California

Bulla Gastrobar Atlanta is bringing back its popular Spanish Wine Masterclass on Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 6:30–8 p.m. with a special Summer White Wine Edition. Guests will enjoy a guided tasting of three Albariño wines from Spain’s Rías Baixas region, produced by Familia Torres, paired with traditional tapas in an intimate setting. Tickets are $65+ per person, and seating is limited.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue – Smyrna is celebrating National SPAM® Musubi Day on Aug. 8 with a full day of festivities honoring Hawaii’s iconic snack. From noon to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy a free SPAM® Musubi (while supplies last), followed by live music, giveaways, and family-friendly activities. Highlights include photo ops with Hormel’s mascot SPAMMY®, a "Make Your Own Musubi" contest, and musubi specials like eight for $8.08 from 2–5 p.m. and 99¢ musubi from 5–8 p.m. Franchisees Michael and Ruth Kervin are hosting the island-style celebration at the Smyrna Market Village location, blending aloha spirit with Southern hospitality.

Palo Santo is bringing the energy with its next House Brew Party on Aug. 9 and Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—a daytime bash with DJ sets, creative coffee-based drinks, non-alcoholic options, Palo Santo bites, and optional cocktails. Tickets are $10 in advance on OpenTable or $20 day-of.

La Tavola invites guests to its popular Tomato Tasting on Aug. 9–10 from 12–3 p.m., featuring locally grown tomato dishes and Southern Italian wine pairings. Tickets are $85 per person (includes tax and gratuity) and available on OpenTable. Also at La Tavola, don’t miss the Tomato Feast from Aug. 14–24, where the restaurant will feature a special tomato-centric menu alongside its regular offerings—perfect for peak-season dining.

Vino Venue’s popular Tasteful Tuesday series returns to Dunwoody on August 12 with a $29 "Heirloom & Vine" wine and small plate pairing experience. Guests can enjoy a guided tasting of three wines alongside seasonal dishes like gnocchi with heirloom tomatoes, red pepper crostini with herbed goat cheese, and lamb roulade with blackberry gastrique. Curated by chef David Anderson, the evening runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., offering one of metro Atlanta’s best culinary values. Reservations are available online. The next Tasteful Tuesday is set for September 9. Vino Venue is located at 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

BeetleCat will host a Marcel Burger Pop-Up on Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving up Marcel’s iconic double-stacked burger, pommes frites with béarnaise, and boozy or classic milkshakes.

Cooks & Soldiers presents a Garnacha Wine Dinner on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., showcasing five courses paired with a curated lineup of Spain’s beloved Garnacha wines. Space is limited and reservations are recommended via OpenTable.

Marcus Bar & Grille brings back Vinyl Sessions on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., featuring Executive Chef Gary Caldwell and guest chef Christian Willis for a seven-course dinner experience with music in The Vinyl Room. Tickets are $75 per person.

For one night only, Buena Vida Tapas Bar is teaming up with 3 Parks Wine for Vino Y Paella: Basque Edition, a guided wine dinner on the Beltline patio set for Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy five Basque wine tastings led by 3 Parks Wine founder and educator Sarah Pierre, a three-course Spanish dinner by executive chef Jaime Guzman, and live flamenco guitar music. The $85 ticket (plus tax) includes passed tapas, individual seafood paella, authentic churros, and two full pours of your favorite wines from the tasting—all of which will be available for convenient online ordering.

Courtesy of Buena Vista

Boone’s is celebrating National Golf Month all August long with golf-themed specials and events overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course. Players who bring in a same-day scorecard—regardless of their score—can enjoy a complimentary beer post-round. The festivities tee off in full swing on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. with a lively patio party featuring live music, drink specials, tasty bites, and a raffle for a round of golf and dinner at Boone’s. From Aug. 20–24, all TVs will be tuned to Atlanta’s biggest pro golf tournament, with themed cocktails and a "Tour of Tap" beer flight highlighting local brews.

Nan Thai Buckhead will host an exclusive one-night-only collaborative dinner on Aug. 26 with MICHELIN-recommended chef Joey Ward of Southern Belle and Georgia Boy. The four-course menu—crafted by Nan’s chef DeeDee Niyomkul and Ward—will blend contemporary Thai cuisine with "authentically Atlanta" Southern flavors and includes dishes like Thai-style scallop ceviche, roasted red snapper with red curry and banana, and braised beef short rib jungle curry. Wine pairings are included, and seatings are available at 6 and 8 p.m. for $250 per person (inclusive of tax and gratuity). A portion of proceeds will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer in advance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

Courtesy of Georgia Boy restaurant

SPECIAL DEALS

City Barbeque is turning up the heat this August with two tasty promotions perfect for summer celebrations and back-to-school gatherings. From Aug. 1–8, enjoy free delivery on all catering orders—ideal for corporate lunches, family reunions, or any event where smoky, slow-cooked meats are on the menu. Then, on Aug. 22, celebrate National Eat a Peach Day by spending $25 in-store or via carryout to receive a free cobbler on your next visit (valid for two weeks). With more than 70 locations and a scratch-made kitchen known for low-and-slow smoked meats, City BBQ is serving up sweet savings all month long. Learn more at citybbq.com.

Sonny’s BBQ is offering two comfort-filled deals to make the back-to-school transition a little easier. From now through September, kids eat free every Monday through Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entrée—perfect for busy families looking for a midweek break. The offer is valid for dine-in loyalty members only. And from August 18–20, teachers can enjoy a well-earned treat with a free Pork Big Deal as a thank-you for all they do.

STK invites guests to celebrate Filet Mignon Day in style on Aug. 13, with a special $18 Steak Frites offering featuring a 3oz filet and fries—perfect for indulging in luxury at an accessible price. While there, explore STK’s upscale yet approachable dining experiences, including daily Happy Hour with Wagyu meatballs, truffle fries, and signature cocktails; weekend Brunch with decadent dishes, bottomless mimosas, and live DJs; and STK Steak Nights, where guests can enjoy a three-course meal with options like a 6oz Filet or 14oz NY Strip paired with a glass of La Marca Prosecco or Bonanza Cabernet. Visit stksteakhouse.com for reservations and details.

NEW MENU ITEMS & OFFERINGS

August is National Peach Month, and Atlanta restaurants are celebrating with a lineup of refreshing, peach-infused cocktails and mocktails that highlight the state’s most iconic fruit. Sip your way through summer with drinks like the Peachtree Margarita at Chido & Padre’s, the bourbon-spiked Peachtree Tea at Your 3rd Spot, or the gin-forward She’s a Peach at The Southern Gentleman. Other standouts include Gunshow's bold #2 Peach with Campari and cardamom, Steak & Grace's peachy bourbon-laced Woody, and the seasonal sangria at Vino Venue. For non-alcoholic options, try the Peach Agua Fresca at Buena Vida Tapas Bar, the Peach-Hive at Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, or the Peachtree Mule at The Woodall.

BurgerFi, the Florida-based burger chain with locations in Alpharetta, Peachtree Corners, and Lawrenceville, is rolling out a refreshed chef-driven menu featuring crave-worthy new items made with clean, high-quality ingredients. Highlights include crispy chicken sliders, hand-breaded golden chicken tenders, and Fi-Lafel sliders made with seasoned garbanzo beans and spicy Fi sauce. Fan favorites like the CEO Burger, Swag Burger, and 100% Angus beef classics remain on the menu—now served with a side of sustainability, thanks to new eco-friendly packaging.

Buena Vida Tapas Bar is turning Wednesdays into a midweek escape with Wine on the Beltline: A Sip & Sound Experience, held from 6–9 p.m. on their award-winning patio recently named a "2025 Best Patio" by JEZEBEL magazine. Guests can enjoy rotating monthly wine flights, Spanish charcuterie pairings, 50% off bottles of wine, and live music from a violinist and vocalist duo. It's the perfect way to relax, connect with friends, and savor Spanish flavors midweek—reservations are strongly recommended.

Cowboy Chicken is celebrating 44 years of wood-fire flavor this August with a month-long lineup of nostalgic deals and rewards in honor of Rotisserie Chicken Month. Guests can enjoy Throwback Thursdays with a Meal for Four priced at $19.81 after 4 p.m., and on Aug. 19, Cowboy Chicken’s Anniversary Day, score a Quarter Chicken Meal for just $3.89 in-store—plus, the first 100 guests at each location get a free retro tote. App users can claim a free cobbler with any entrée all month long, and those who join the Wild West Rewards program will be entered in the 44 Years, 44 Families Giveaway for a chance to win a free family meal. Known for its slow-roasted rotisserie chicken cooked over real wood, Cowboy Chicken continues to serve honest, bold flavors and Southern hospitality just as it has since 1981.

Courtesy of Cowboy Chicken

Dunkin' is turning up the chill with bold new flavors for peak summer, headlined by the Golden Hour Refresher, a vibrant blend of mango pineapple, strawberry dragonfruit, and lemonade, and the Blueberry Breeze Refresher, inspired by breezy coastal getaways. Available now, these sips are just the start—fans can explore even more summery combinations in the Dunkin’ app, including the Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher and Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher, or create their own mix using the customizable "Mix Your Own Refresher" tool. To celebrate the launch, actor Gavin Casalegno stars in a new "King of Summer" campaign, highlighting the sunny vibe of the Golden Hour Refresher. Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy medium Refreshers for just $3 through Aug. 19.

JINYA Ramen Bar is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring viral pasta personality Gianluca Conte, aka QCP. Launching Aug. 4 at participating locations, the limited-time "Ciao" Ramen fuses bold Italian flavors with traditional Japanese ramen. The dish features a tomato purée and creamy chicken broth base, topped with sous-vide chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes, basil oil, chili oil, and fresh Parmesan grated tableside. Part of a larger anniversary celebration with giveaways and new menu innovations, the Ciao Ramen highlights JINYA’s commitment to creative, boundary-pushing flavor.

Courtesy of Jinya

Mary Mac’s Tea Room, a cherished Atlanta institution known as "Atlanta’s Dining Room," has been serving scratch-made Southern comfort since 1945 and remains the city’s last true tea room. Famous for its fried chicken, meatloaf, tomato pie, and peach cobbler, the restaurant continues to uphold traditions with hand-prepped sides, house-baked breads, and sweet tea brewed daily. With six dining rooms, private event spaces, and offsite catering, Mary Mac’s is a go-to for locals and visitors alike. Just in time for the back-to-school season, the restaurant is now offering grab-and-go meals, including hearty dinners for four, Southern Sides Samplers, and cinnamon rolls—perfect for busy families looking for a comforting meal without the fuss.

Courtesy of Mary Mac's

Original ChopShop is spicing things up with a lineup of globally inspired bowls designed to satisfy local cravings—no passport needed. New offerings include the bold and zesty Chop-Rito Bowl, a street food-inspired dish with plenty of heat; the Hot Honey Chicken Bowl, a sweet and spicy take on a Southern classic; the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, a fresh and savory nod to Japanese flavors; and the Tikka Masala Bowl, a creamy, comforting bowl infused with Indian spices and warmth. Each dish blends global flavor with a regionally familiar twist.

North Italia has launched its annual Summer Sips campaign, The Greatest Sips, featuring a limited-edition menu of 16 music-inspired beverages available now through Labor Day (Sept. 1). The lineup includes 13 regionally exclusive cocktails created by North Italia bartenders across the country, plus three national cocktails ($15) and one zero-proof option ($11). During weekday happy hour (Monday–Friday, 3–6 p.m.), guests can enjoy the featured drinks for $12 and the mocktail for $8. Each cocktail draws inspiration from the sounds of summer, offering a nostalgic, sip-worthy way to toast the season.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is bringing back a fan-favorite just in time for peak summer heat with the return of Gummy Bear Italian Ice, a fruity, nostalgic treat made with white Italian Ice and real gummy bears mixed throughout—available now through Aug. 24 at participating locations. New this year is the Glittery Gummy Bear Gelati, a layered delight featuring Gummy Bear Ice, creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard, and a shimmering Unicorn Glitter topping that adds sparkle to every bite. Both limited-time offerings deliver the perfect cool-down for a sweet summer escape.

Smoothie King is tapping into the rising wellness trend of fibermaxxing with the launch of its new Fibermaxxing Smoothie. Packed with 16g of fiber per 20 oz. serving—more than half the recommended daily intake—the smoothie supports gut health and overall wellness. Made with nutrient-rich ingredients like wild blueberries, peanut butter, dates, bananas, almonds, organic spinach, and ancient grains, it's a delicious way to fuel healthy habits. The Fibermaxxing Smoothie is available in all sizes, with pricing varying by location.

Superica is cooling things down with Watermelon Week from Aug. 1–7 at all locations, offering seasonal sips and bites like frozen and on-the-rocks watermelon margaritas, Mexican candy cocktails, and refreshing watermelon salad.

Schlotzsky’s is welcoming fall with its new Apple Harvest menu filled with fresh, seasonal flavors to help guests reset for the new season. Highlights include the Apple Harvest Turkey Sandwich with fig jam, sliced green apples, and Sweet Vidalia® Onion Dressing on sourdough, and the Apple Harvest Chicken Salad with candied pecans, grilled chicken, and crisp greens. For a sweet finish, try the new Cinnabon Churro Dippers with frosting or caramel sauce. Also launching permanently is Schlotzsky’s Build Your Own Salad Bar—a customizable catering option perfect for fall events, office lunches, or family gatherings.

AUGUST IS PEACH MONTH

Georgia peach season is in full swing, and Atlanta restaurants are leaning into the bounty with fresh, flavorful dishes and cocktails that celebrate the state’s signature fruit. At Owens & Hull, don’t miss their new specialty peach sausage featuring baked Pearson Farm peaches, candied pecans, pimento cheese, and a schnapps-brandy peach purée. Peach-forward drinks include the "Love & Poetry" at Rumi’s Kitchen Avalon, Ela's "Peach Freeze," and Bacchanalia's "Peach Perfect." For dessert and seasonal bites, highlights include the peach tart at Ecco, peach tres leches at Alma Cocina, and burrata-peach pairings at Pendolino, Sugo, and La Tavola. BeetleCat brings it with peach toast and peaches & honey yogurt for brunch, while Little Sparrow offers a peach-topped fancy soft-serve. You’ll also find peaches starring in dishes at St. Cecilia, Double Zero, South City Kitchen, and Rumi’s "Peaches & Cream" dessert—a labneh mousse with poached peaches and blueberry meringue.

Also, sip your way through Peach Month with drinks like the Peachtree Margarita at Chido & Padre’s, the bourbon-spiked Peachtree Tea at Your 3rd Spot, or the gin-forward She’s a Peach at The Southern Gentleman. Other standouts include Gunshow's bold #2 Peach with Campari and cardamom, Steak & Grace's peachy bourbon-laced Woody, and the seasonal sangria at Vino Venue. For non-alcoholic options, try the Peach Agua Fresca at Buena Vida Tapas Bar, the Peach-Hive at Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, or the Peachtree Mule at The Woodall.

Your 3rd Spot. Credit: Brandon John Amato

NEW RESTAURANTS

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened two new Atlanta-area locations this past week, each featuring a Chipotlane drive-thru for easy digital order pickup. The Lake Lanier Islands restaurant (4996 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford) opened July 22, followed by the Villa Rica location (147 Commerce Drive) on July 24. Both are open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy the new limited-time Adobo Ranch dip and participate in the Summer of Extras giveaway, offering $1 million in free Chipotle to Rewards members. Chipotle is also hiring at both locations, offering around 30 jobs per store with competitive benefits such as crew bonuses, a debt-free college degree program, ESL support, and mental healthcare access. Learn more at chipotle.com/careers.

DBA Tacos and BBQ has fired up a new drive-thru in Clarkston, serving up smoked meats, street tacos, and Southern staples with speed and soul. Open seven days a week, the latest concept from DBA Barbecue founder Matt Coggin offers a flavor-packed menu featuring brisket, ribs, pulled pork, barbacoa, al pastor, chicken tinga, and rotating vegetarian tacos. Guests can also enjoy barbecue plates, sandwiches, mac and cheese, collard greens, Brunswick stew, and fan-favorite snacks like queso and "The Trinity." Sweets like banana pudding, plus beer, wine, and cocktails for dine-in guests, round out the lineup.

Dutch Bros has brought its signature sips to Johns Creek with the grand opening of its first location at 9630 Medlock Bridge Rd on July 25. Guests can enjoy a variety of drinks including specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonades, Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drinks, and Nitro Cold Brew. Known for its upbeat service and community impact, Dutch Bros partners with local organizations to help enrich the neighborhoods it serves—one cup at a time.

JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing its signature ramen experience to North Fulton with the grand opening of its new Roswell location at 1013 Alpharetta Street. Marking its eighth Atlanta-area spot and 75th nationwide, JINYA will celebrate the Roswell debut by offering the first 100 guests free ramen on their next visit. Just minutes from Historic Downtown Roswell, the new restaurant will serve JINYA’s slow-simmered broths, expertly crafted noodles, and Japanese small plates in a welcoming, modern space. The location will be open Sunday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday–Saturday until 11 p.m.

Rumi’s Kitchen in Sandy Springs is set to reopen this October following a major renovation that includes a redesigned interior and refreshed menu. The revamped space, created by The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, will feature custom furnishings, floor-to-ceiling murals, and a glass-roofed conservatory. Chef Ali Mesghali is expanding the beloved Persian menu to include modern Middle Eastern dishes like Labne Charred Tomato, Lamb Ribs, and Wagyu Zabuton Kabob, along with a new weekend brunch service. The updated bar program will include Persian-inspired cocktails and a broadened wine list spotlighting organic and biodynamic producers across the Middle East and beyond.

OTHER

Bojangles is expanding its Spanish-language ordering capabilities across digital and in-store platforms, deepening its commitment to better serve Spanish-speaking guests. Spanish support is now available systemwide on the Bojangles website and mobile app, while over 400 drive-thrus feature Bo-Linda, the brand’s AI-powered order taker, offering a fully Spanish-spoken experience—making Bojangles one of the first major QSR brands to scale bilingual ordering. Additionally, about 35 locations now include in-store kiosks with Spanish-language options, enhancing accessibility and comfort for Spanish-speaking customers at no extra cost.

Golden Corral has launched a national fundraising partnership with Project Healing Waters, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through therapeutic fly fishing programs. Guests can contribute in-store by rounding up their bill or donate online, helping expand access to PHW’s life-changing offerings—including fly casting, rod building, and guided outdoor experiences—at nearly 170 locations across 45 states. The initiative builds on over a decade of personal support from Golden Corral’s leadership and enhances the brand’s ongoing commitment to veterans and active-duty service members through meaningful post-service recovery efforts.

Velvet Taco has kicked off its 4th annual WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) Recipe Contest, inviting taco lovers to submit their own bold, globally inspired taco creations for a chance to win a $250 gift card, a private culinary session with Director of Culinary Venecia Willis, and a feature on the Velvet Taco menu during National Taco Day week (Oct. 7). Known for its innovative flavor combinations and scratch-made approach, Velvet Taco selects one winning recipe to join its rotating 52-week WTF lineup. Submissions are open through Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. CST via the contest landing page.

COMING UP

A Taste of Chamblee, the city’s beloved food and culture festival, is now accepting applications from food vendors, artisans, and craft makers for its 16th annual event, set for October 18 in Downtown Chamblee. Attracting more than 5,000 attendees each year, the festival offers a prime opportunity for restaurants, food trucks, and handmade vendors to showcase their offerings alongside live music, family fun, and community spirit. Vendor spaces are limited and fill fast—interested participants should apply by the Sept. 26 deadline. For details or sponsorship inquiries, contact blindsay@chambleega.gov.

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, presented by Invesco QQQ, returns Sept. 11–14 with tasting tents sponsored by Goya Foods at Historic Fourth Ward Park and a weekend full of chef-curated events. Tickets are on sale now.

Superica Krog wraps up Mezcal Week with a celebration on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m., featuring tastings led by beverage director Lara Creasy and Del Maguey’s Evan Meeker, mezcal cocktails from the Superica team, light bites, and take-home gifts ($45 per person).

Marcus Bar & Grille will host a second Vinyl Sessions dinner on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., this time with guest chef Phillip Smalls joining Chef Gary Caldwell for another seven-course culinary experience in The Vinyl Room. Tickets are $75 via Eventbrite.

The Taste & Brews Festival returns to Etowah River Park in Canton on Sept. 13–14, 2025, for a free two-day celebration of regional food, craft beer, and live entertainment. Guests can enjoy bites from 30 food vendors offering everything from barbecue to Caribbean fusion, alongside a wide selection of craft brews including Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Bell’s Octoberfest, and Monday Night Dr. Robot. The festival also features cocktails, a farmers market, arts & crafts vendors, a Kidzone with family-friendly activities, and performances by seven tribute and cover bands including Emo Nation and Classic City Jukebox. With free admission, free parking, and a packed lineup of culinary and cultural experiences, this is one of Georgia’s can’t-miss fall events.

Giving Kitchen, the James Beard Award-winning nonprofit supporting food service workers in crisis, is teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Natural Gas for a one-night-only dining experience: Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats, happening Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at State Farm Arena. Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner curated by Chef G. Garvin, served directly on the arena floor, along with a cocktail hour and tastings from 18 of Atlanta’s buzziest new restaurants, including Café Momentum Atlanta, Lucky Star, Pizza Verdura Sincera, Ela, and Tiger Sun. VIP access includes exclusive spaces like the Owners Lounge, Hawks Locker Room, and Delta SKY360° Club. All proceeds support Giving Kitchen’s mission to assist food service workers facing illness, injury, housing disaster, or family crisis. Tickets available now at givingkitchen.org/forksideseats.

On Sept. 28, Monday Night Brewing will host its first-ever Gluten Free Atlanta Fest at The Grove, its soon-to-open indoor/outdoor space in West Midtown, in collaboration with the Gluten Free Atlanta Facebook Group. The day will feature exclusive gluten-free beers like the returning Big Idea Gluten Free IPA and Placebo Pils, plus an all-gluten-free food lineup including wings, salads, dips, sweets, and pizza from a dedicated GF pizza truck. MNB’s new kitchen will be fully sanitized and converted to ensure safe, cross-contamination-free GF prep. The event will also include live music, lawn games, family-friendly activities, CHE demos, and packaged GF drinks for purchase. Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase; tickets are on Eventbrite. Guests are encouraged to bring a gluten-free canned or dry good to donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.