Rep. Jim Jordan launches new investigation into Fulton DA Fani Willis

article

In a recent development, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) have initiated an inquiry into the alleged collusion between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the partisan January 6 Select Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), according to a press release.

The House Judiciary Committee claims that the January 6 Select Committee has a "troubling track record" of procedural abuses and due process violations, including soliciting evidence from a limited group of individuals, ignoring exculpatory evidence, and not pursuing witnesses whose testimony may challenge its partisan narrative. The House Judiciary Committee also accuses the Select Committee of fabricating and publicly releasing doctored evidence, as well as selectively presenting information to create false and misleading public narratives.

READ LETTER TO WILLIS

"The coordination between Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, and Pelosi's January 6 Select Committee, should be concerning to everyone. This new information raises questions about Willis' and Thompson's commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material. We have serious concerns about this behavior and we are seeking the truth," said Congressman Loudermilk.

READ LETTER TO THOMPSON

The committee is demanding several things from Willis and Thompson by Dec. 11 including a list of all official communications between the Select Committee and Willis; list of all individuals interviewed by the Select Committee and related details; an itemized list and copies of anything given to Willis by the Select Committee; and all written guidance about video recordings given to the Select Committee.

This is not the first time that Rep. Jordan has attempted to investigate Willis in connection to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering in the Georgia presidential election in 2020.

Almost immediately after the indictment was handed up, Jordan accused Willis of conspiring with the Justice Department.

In September, Willis sent a letter to Jordan accusing him of interfering in the state case and pushing "outrageous partisan misrepresentations."

And in October, Willis responded to a demand from Jordan by sending a letter that accused him of abusing his authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary.

"A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes. A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution."

READ FULL LETTER

The investigation by the House Judiciary Committee appears to be based on a letter that Willis

A Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Trump and 18 others in August. Since then, 4 of the defendants in the case have accepted plea deals.

Latest stories

Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Willis since the indictment. Trump has denied all wrong doing.



