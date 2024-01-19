Fulton County DA Fani Willis explosive accusations: New documents in special prosecutor controversy

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her controversial relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade took an explosive turn on Friday as new allegation emerged with the release of new documents.

In court filings, attorneys for Wade’s estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, submitted bank records they claim show Wade and Willis had a personal relationship and took multiple vacations together during the investigation of the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and other co-defendants.

Nathan Wade v. Joycelyn Wade: New filings in divorce case

Those records show Wade bought plane tickets through Delta Air Lines for himself and Willis to go to San Francisco. Other travel charges, including vacation packages and a cruise, do not specifically mention Willis' name.

FOX 5 reached out to a spokesperson for Willis regarding Friday's newly filed court documents but declined to comment. However, on Sunday, Willis defended her appointment of Wade to the high-profile case. "I appointed three special counsels as is my right to do. Paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one," Willis stated publicly.

Fulton County DA’s special prosecutors: How much were they paid?

FOX 5 obtained the employment contracts between Willis’ office and the three special prosecutors which show that statement to be inaccurate.

In both of Wade’s two agreements, one ended in May 2023 and the other in December 2023, he commanded $250 per hour.

Documents show that Anna Cross also made $250 per hour, but John Floyd was compensated much lower in both of his agreements. In one contract, he made $150 per hour. That amount increased to $200 per hour for his second term.

Skepticism has surrounded the pay due to Floyd's reputation of being a renowned expert in RICO cases.

Fulton County DA’s special prosecutors: Experts weigh-in

Former DeKalb County District Attorney J.Tom Morgan says it is hard to compare compensation in this unique situation due to the enormous opportunity lawyers have to be involved in such a historic case.

"I’m sure Mr. Floyd wants to get involved in this case as a lot of attorneys would," explained Morgan. "So, it’s hard to look at the pay difference when you’re looking at the magnitude of the case involved."

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade speaks during a motions hearing for former U.S. President Donald Trump's election interference case at the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse on January 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage-Pool/Getty Images Expand

Former Gwinnett County District Attorney, Danny Porter, questions Wade's selection in general.

"When you compare him to both Floyd and Anna Cross, who is a brilliant prosecutor, he doesn’t seem qualified to lead this case," remarked Porter. "But even that, there’s nothing insidious about it."

Porter adds that as long as there were no kickbacks to Willis, the actions between the DA and Wade are more uncouth, not criminal. "The whole rumor and everything else, it may substantiate it, but it doesn’t make a difference as far as the case goes, the Trump case," said Porter.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis attempts to quash subpoena related to alleged misconduct

In a 12-page emergency motion for a protective order filed by Willis on Thursday, the DA asked the judge to stay her testifying in a deposition in the divorce case. Willis argues that since the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that she "lacks unique personal knowledge of any matter that is relevant to the subject matter involved in the pending action," her testimony would not be relevant to the proceedings.

"If, however, media reports are any indication, the Defendant may intend to ask questions regarding the nature of any relationship with the Plaintiff," Willis wrote. "Because the parties agree that the marriage is irretrievably broken and the concept of fault is not at issue, there is no information that District Attorney Willis could provide that might prove relevant to granting or denying the divorce."

She further states Joycelyn Wade, who currently lives out of the state, has not lived with her husband since well before the divorce filing. Willis asserts "there is no prospect of reconciliation and genuine issue of material fact in need of resolution."

"As a result, the sought-after deposition in this case is outside the scope of the pending divorce action and outside the scope of discovery," Willis added.

The superior court judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants has set a hearing over allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an "improper" relationship with one of the prosecutors working on the case.

In his order on Thursday, Judge Scott McAfee scheduled an evidentiary hearing for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15. McAfee has also ordered Willis to file a written response to the accusations by Feb. 2.