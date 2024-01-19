WATCH: Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd motions hearing

Harrison Floyd, one of former President Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, is in court today for a hearing on several motions.

Floyd's attorney has filed several motions in an effort to have the case against him dismissed.

Floyd is the former director of Black Voice for Trump. The charges against Floyd stem from allegations of harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud by Trump and his supporters. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2021, conversation in which Freeman was told she "needed protection" and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

Floyd and 18 others, including the former president, were indicted in August 2023 after a 2-½ year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors and the rest have pleaded not guilty.