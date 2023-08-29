Only outstanding defendant in Trump Georgia indictment case reaches bond agreement

The only co-defendant left in jail after being indicted in the Georgia election interference case has reached a bond agreement.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd received his consent bond order on Aug. 29, 2023, nearly a week after surrendering alongside a handful of other co-defendants, including former President Donald J. Trump, last Thursday. All the others were booked and able to return home from the Fulton County Jail.

JUDGE SETS BOND FOR TRUMP, ALLIES IN GEORGIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

Harrison Floyd (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Floyd, a former U.S. Marine who served as director of Black Voices for Trump, is accused of recruiting co-defendant Stephen Cliffgard Lee to arrange a meeting with Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti.

He was also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland.

His bond was set at $100,000, spread across three charges associated with the election: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Floyd's counsel, Georgia Attorney Todd A. Harding, consented to the order late Tuesday afternoon.