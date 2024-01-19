Trump, Fani Willis focus of new book by veteran investigative journalists

article

A new book by veteran award-winning investigative journalists focusing on the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to be released by Twelve, an imprint of The Grand Central Publishing Group, on Jan. 30.

"Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election" is the culmination of two years of "immersive reporting" by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman and is described as the epic inside story of the prosecution of a president. The book claims to be based on exclusive access to secret documents, emails, text messages, audio recordings, and interviews, including those with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

One revelation in the book is that Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, accused of an "improper, clandestine relationship" with Willis, was not her first choice, according to Klaidman. Willis initially approached Roy Barnes, a former governor of Georgia, and Gabe Banks, a former federal prosecutor and highly respected criminal defense lawyer, both of whom declined involvement due to the politically incendiary nature of the case and the time it would require of them.

Willis eventually turned to Wade, a friend and mentor, believing he had the toughness to handle the case. However, a source told the book's authors that Wade was not intended to be the lead courtroom lawyer but was hired to organize the investigation, run the grand jury and hammer out immunity deals.

In addition to the complaint about the alleged relationship between Willis and Wade, the motion filed by attorney Ashleigh Merchant on behalf of Trump co-defendant Michael Roman argues that Wade lacks relevant experience in prosecuting felony trials. The motion points out that Wade's law firm website emphasizes experience in civil litigation but makes no mention of felony cases.

Willis passionately defended her decision to hire Wade during a speech on Sunday at the Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta without mentioning Wade by name. She cited his accomplishments and past professional experience, calling him a "superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer."

Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Feb. 15 for the motion filed by Roman and ordered Willis to file a written response by Feb. 2. Additionally, Willis has filed a 12-page emergency motion for a protective order to stay an order to testify in the divorce case between Nathan Wade and Joycelyn Wade.

Willis argues in the motion that she lacks unique personal knowledge relevant to the pending action and believes the civil discovery process is being misused to annoy, embarrass, and oppress her in connection with the criminal election interference case.

Willis has been the district attorney for Fulton County since 2020 after spending 16 years as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office. She is known for successfully using Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) statue to prosecute non-mobsters. She launched the criminal investigation into Trump's attempts to influence Georgia election officials in 2021. A grand jury handed down indictments against Trump and 18 co-defendants on Aug. 14, 2023. Willis plans to bring Trump and the remaining co-defendants (4 have accepted plea deals) to trial in August of this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman: Michael Isikoff is an award-winning Washington investigative journalist and author of three New York Times bestsellers. He has worked for prominent media outlets and is a frequent guest on major networks. Daniel Klaidman is an award-winning journalist and author based in Brooklyn, with significant experience at Newsweek. He previously served as Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University.

A chat with the authors is scheduled for Feb. 12, hosted by A Cappella Books and the Georgia Center for the Book. The event is free and open to the public.