Trump, Clark motion to compel documents relating to Jan. 6th Committee dismissed in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and former acting U.S. Assistant Attorney were denied a joint motion in the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday. It requested the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office produce documents supposedly linked to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Their motion cited correspondence between the Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Willis dating back to September 2021. It stated that the DA's office has "steadfastly refused" to answer yes or no as to whether Thompson or the Select Committee ever sent a response.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a ruling stating he was unable to grant their request "as the items demanded do not exist, and that the State has adequately addressed the other concerns raised by defense council."

"The motion is therefore moot," the judge added.

Several news outlets have reported the DA’s office and members of the select committee had helped to guide the Georgia case in the early days of the probe.

Trump was indicted along with 18 others by a Fulton County grand jury in August. Four of the codefendants have already accepted plea deals. Willis is pushing for a trial date in August.