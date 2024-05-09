Expand / Collapse search

Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly MARTA train shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  May 9, 2024 8:10pm EDT
Police in Atlanta are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting on a MARTA train near the Georgia World Congress Center on May 9, 2024. article

ATLANTA - Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed someone aboard a MARTA train in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday. 

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. on an eastbound train at the GWCC/CNN Center MARTA station. 

A description of the gunman has not been released. 

MARTA says it is single-tracking trains in between the Five Point and Vine City MARTA stations. 

Police in Atlanta are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting on a MARTA train near the Georgia World Congress Center on May 9, 2024.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.