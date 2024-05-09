Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly MARTA train shooting

article

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed someone aboard a MARTA train in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. on an eastbound train at the GWCC/CNN Center MARTA station.

A description of the gunman has not been released.

MARTA says it is single-tracking trains in between the Five Point and Vine City MARTA stations.

Police in Atlanta are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting on a MARTA train near the Georgia World Congress Center on May 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.