Delta flight lands safely in Atlanta after landing gear scare

There were scary moments for an Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines flight on Thursday afternoon.

Delta Flight 1435 from Milwaukee declared an emergency ahead of landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after getting a notification that the nose landing gear may have not been down.

The tower was able to confirm the gear was down and the Boeing 757-200 aircraft carrying 199 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants landed safely.

Delta officials say the plane was towed to the gate.

No one was injured.

The flight had been delayed due to storms.

Delta credits the flight crews' extensive training with landing the plane safely.