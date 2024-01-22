Legislation proposed to create special senate committee to investigate Fulton County DA

article

The chairman of Georgia's Senate Committee on Transportation and Chief Deputy Whip Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) has reportedly introduced legislation to establish the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to look into the allegations of misconduct involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

One of the co-defendants in Fulton County's election interference case against former President Donald Trump, former White House aide Michael Roman, asked a judge on Jan. 8 to dismiss his indictment and disqualify Willis from further alleging that Willis had a "romantic relationship" with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The motion also accuses Willis and Wade of "profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of taxpayers."

Roman's attorneys claim that Willis and Wade traveled together on cruises and to places like California and the Caribbean and are "believed to have co-habited in some form or fashion."

The attorneys also claim that Willis was not authorized to retain Wade and said he had a "lack of relevant experience" prosecuting felony trials.

Since the filing on Jan. 8, Wade's soon-to-be ex-wife, Joycelyn Wade, has sought to force Willis to testify in the divorce case between herself and Nathan Wade. However, a judge ruled earlier today that Willis could not be forced to testify until Wade has given his testimony.

"Today, in response to a wave of concerning reports and court filings regarding District Attorney Fani Willis of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, I am calling for the establishment of the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. The multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination. We owe it to the public to ensure transparency, accountability and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system," Dolezal said in a press release.

According to Dolezal, the proposed legislation seeks to establish the Senate Special Committee on Investigations, comprising nine members, with three representatives from the Minority Party. The Committee will be assigned to conduct a legislative investigation and will have the power to administer oaths, to call any party to testify under oath at such investigations, among other responsibilities.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a hearing on Feb. 15 to discuss the allegations of an improper relationship between Willis and Wade.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis explosive accusations: New documents in special prosecutor controversy

Neither Willis nor Wade have confirmed a relationship beyond professional. Willis defended Wade during a speech at Big Bethel AME Church at a service a day before the holiday honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Although she never mentioned him by name, she called him a "superstar, a great friend and great lawyer."

Willis has been the district attorney for Fulton County since 2020 after spending 16 years as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office. She is known for successfully using Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) statue to prosecute non-mobsters. She launched the criminal investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to influence Georgia election officials in 2021. A grand jury handed down indictments against Trump and 18 co-defendants on Aug. 14, 2023. Willis plans to bring Trump and the remaining co-defendants (4 have accepted plea deals) to trial in August of this year.

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary also announced an investigation into Willis on Jan. 12.