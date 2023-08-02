Mother of missing Rockdale County woman Imani Roberson makes emotional plea

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the missing mother, Imani Roberson. Her mother was in attendance.

No one has seen the woman since mid-July.

On July 16, Roberson took her four children to her mother's home for dinner, according to her mother. She reportedly left there around 5:30 p.m. to go home with two of her children (two decided to stay with their grandmother).

Her mother became concerned when she did not hear from her daughter. She said during today's press conference that Roberson loves her children very much, and it was very out of character for her to not check on the two children left with grandma.

On July 17, she went to Roberson's home but no one was there. That's when she decided to file a missing person report.

The sheriff's office said during the press conference that they began working the case immediately and more than 400 hours have been devoted to trying to find Roberson.

Roberson's car, which had been burned, was found on July 27 in a wooded area off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road in Atlanta. Roberson's father shared images of the vehicle with FOX 5 Atlanta along with Ring camera video from a home across the street from Roberson's office that shows the vehicle pulling out of the driveway at a high rate of speed on the day she went missing.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett says they are currently work with the South Fulton Police Department, FBI, Georgia State Patrol and GBI on the case. The sheriff also confirmed that they have contacted several companies with cadaver dogs to help them look for Roberson.

Anyone with information about Roberson is asked to contact investigators at 770-228-8170.