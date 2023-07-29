Burned vehicle in Rockdale County may belong to missing woman

article

The vehicle belonging to a missing Rockdale County woman has possibly been found.

The Rockdale County's Sheriff's Office says it recently found a vehicle burnt from the inside out matching the description of 30-year-old Imani Roberson's vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two women reported missing in Rockdale County, sheriff asking for help to find them

Roberson was last seen on July 16 on in the 200 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW in her white Mazda SUV.

The woman was not with the vehicle and the sheriff's office is still searching for her.

Anyone with information about Roberson is asked to contact investigators at 770-228-8170.