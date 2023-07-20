Two women reported missing in Rockdale County, sheriff asking for help to find them

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate two missing women.

30-year-old Imani Serafina Roberson was last seen on Plantation Boulevard in Conyers on July 16. She may be driving a white, 4-door SUV with Georgia tag CRA7038.

Please contact Investigator John Fort if you have seen Roberson at 770-287-8170 or 404-548-2586.

They are also looking for Kiawanta Jo Sawyer, who was last seen on Bermuda Drive in Conyers on June 28. She was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a gray tank top and a brown baseball cap.

Please contact Investigator Grote Levett at 770-278-8166 or 404-520-5475 if you have seen Sawyer.

The two cases are not related, according to the Sheriff's Office.

