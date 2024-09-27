More than 1M customers without power after Hurricane Helene swept Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:58 PM EDT until SUN 6:10 AM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
24
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:20 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:24 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Fulton County, Fayette County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:54 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Upson County, Spalding County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Fayette County, Coweta County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:39 PM EDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until MON 8:45 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:18 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:15 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:45 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:40 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:31 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:51 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:40 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:01 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 6:00 PM EDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Jasper County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Oglethorpe County, Pickens County, Fayette County, Polk County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Walton County, Upson County, White County, Cobb County, Troup County, Henry County, Haralson County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, Putnam County, Banks County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Oconee County, Coweta County, Clarke County, Greene County, Forsyth County, South Fulton County, Clayton County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Towns County, Union County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County

More than 1M customers without power after Hurricane Helene swept Georgia

By
Published  September 27, 2024 2:02pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

1M customers lose power in Georgia

At least 1 million customers in the state of Georgia lost power during Hurricane Helene. Power has been restored to a few, but there are still who neighborhoods and counties that need power. Eric Perry reporting.

ATLANTA - Hurricane Helene has claimed at least 11 lives in Georgia and caused widespread devastation, including severe flooding in metro Atlanta. Thousands of people are without power, and many were forced to evacuate their homes as floodwaters rose quickly.

In the aftermath of the storm, Atlanta Fire Rescue teams conducted about 20 swift water rescues, saving people trapped in their cars and apartments. Rescuers used boats to bring those stranded by floodwaters to safety. No serious injuries were reported, but many residents had to leave behind belongings as they rushed to escape.

Storm knocks out power to 1M customers

Statewide, more than 1 million people were without power  shortly before noon, with Georgia Power working around the clock to restore electricity. The company has deployed thousands of workers to address the outages but warned that damage could increase due to saturated ground and falling trees.

"We had two storms," a Georgia Power spokesperson said. "The hurricane caused tremendous damage, and all that rain has led to saturated ground, causing trees to fall. We expect the number of outages to rise as we continue to assess the damage."

Across metro Atlanta, power outages are widespread. Approximately 80,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties. DeKalb County is experiencing the worst of the outages, with 12% of homes in the dark, while 6% of Fulton County residents are without power. In south Georgia, entire counties are without electricity, with outages affecting a quarter of the homes in the state.

RELATED STORIES

In DeKalb County, where the highest number of outages in metro Atlanta have been reported, residents are dealing with not only power loss but also flooded roads. Eric Perry of Fox 5 reported from Panthersville Road and Clifton Springs Road, where traffic lights and nearby gas stations are without power. Several neighborhoods remain completely in the dark.

Georgia Power crews are working to assess the damage and restore power as quickly as possible.

Johnny Simmons, a resident of DeKalb County, said he was prepared for the storm. "I was up all night with the rain and the wind. We got our flashlights, batteries, and plenty of candles. We've been through this before."

Officials are reminding residents to stay clear of downed trees and power lines, which may still be live. "If you see a tree down or a power line, assume it's live and report it to Georgia Power," officials said.

State of Emergency declared for City of Atlanta

After a press conference on Friday morning, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a State of Emergency for the City of Atlanta.

Click here to read the declaration.

"Due to the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Helena, including significant flooding and power outages, I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Atlanta, effective immediately. This declaration will allow us to access vital federal and state resources to expedite our recovery efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of all Atlanta residents," Mayor Andre Dickens said. 

Flooded roads and swollen creeks remain a danger, and residents are urged to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. Crews are working to restore power and clear debris, but the recovery is expected to take time.