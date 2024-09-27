More than 1M customers without power after Hurricane Helene swept Georgia

In Brief Hurricane Helene has caused 11 deaths and severe flooding in Georgia. Atlanta Fire Rescue performed 20 water rescues in flooded areas. Over 1 million people are without power, with DeKalb County hit hardest. Officials warn to avoid downed trees and power lines due to ongoing risks.



Hurricane Helene has claimed at least 11 lives in Georgia and caused widespread devastation, including severe flooding in metro Atlanta. Thousands of people are without power, and many were forced to evacuate their homes as floodwaters rose quickly.

In the aftermath of the storm, Atlanta Fire Rescue teams conducted about 20 swift water rescues, saving people trapped in their cars and apartments. Rescuers used boats to bring those stranded by floodwaters to safety. No serious injuries were reported, but many residents had to leave behind belongings as they rushed to escape.

Storm knocks out power to 1M customers

Statewide, more than 1 million people were without power shortly before noon, with Georgia Power working around the clock to restore electricity. The company has deployed thousands of workers to address the outages but warned that damage could increase due to saturated ground and falling trees.

"We had two storms," a Georgia Power spokesperson said. "The hurricane caused tremendous damage, and all that rain has led to saturated ground, causing trees to fall. We expect the number of outages to rise as we continue to assess the damage."

Across metro Atlanta, power outages are widespread. Approximately 80,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties. DeKalb County is experiencing the worst of the outages, with 12% of homes in the dark, while 6% of Fulton County residents are without power. In south Georgia, entire counties are without electricity, with outages affecting a quarter of the homes in the state.

RELATED STORIES

In DeKalb County, where the highest number of outages in metro Atlanta have been reported, residents are dealing with not only power loss but also flooded roads. Eric Perry of Fox 5 reported from Panthersville Road and Clifton Springs Road, where traffic lights and nearby gas stations are without power. Several neighborhoods remain completely in the dark.

Georgia Power crews are working to assess the damage and restore power as quickly as possible.

Johnny Simmons, a resident of DeKalb County, said he was prepared for the storm. "I was up all night with the rain and the wind. We got our flashlights, batteries, and plenty of candles. We've been through this before."

Officials are reminding residents to stay clear of downed trees and power lines, which may still be live. "If you see a tree down or a power line, assume it's live and report it to Georgia Power," officials said.

State of Emergency declared for City of Atlanta

After a press conference on Friday morning, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a State of Emergency for the City of Atlanta.

Click here to read the declaration.

"Due to the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Helena, including significant flooding and power outages, I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Atlanta, effective immediately. This declaration will allow us to access vital federal and state resources to expedite our recovery efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of all Atlanta residents," Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Flooded roads and swollen creeks remain a danger, and residents are urged to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. Crews are working to restore power and clear debris, but the recovery is expected to take time.