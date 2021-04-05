More than 1,700 homes damaged, 70 destroyed in Coweta County by EF-4 tornado

article

Officials are giving a better assessment of the damage left behind by a powerful EF-4 tornado that tore through Coweta County during the early morning hours of March 26. Cleanup efforts have been ongoing since the mile-wide tornado packing winds speeds of 170 mph cut through the county late last month.

Monday, Coweta County officials released new preliminary details that put the devastating effects of the tornado into better perspective. Officials report 1,744 homes were impacted by the destructive tornado with 70 homes being destroyed and about 120 of those sustaining major damage. But officials said assessments are still ongoing.

The county is working with SAFEbuilt to continue the survey of structures to determine if the buildings are unsafe. The county is also waiving fees for structures impacted by the tornado. Newnan City Hall reports more than 100 contracts have registered to perform demolition, construction, roofing, and other restorative services. Officials will continue to issue permits during normal business hours.

Blue tarps cover hundreds of homes in Coweta County after a powerful EF-4 tornado on March 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation has been working to collect and remove debris from roadways and subdivisions.

Utility services for homes and businesses in Newnan marked "unsafe" are being suspended. Customers will need to contact Newnan Utilities for more.

Crews work to restring high-tension power lines after a powerful EF-4 tornado tore through Coweta County on March 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

The Superior Court Clerk’s Office, the State Court Clerk’s Office, and Magistrate and the Juvenile Justice Center on the first floor of the justice center reopened on Monday. Wednesday, the second floor will reopen. Anyone with business before the court should call the appropriate officer for further scheduling and direction.

The Coweta County Justice Center was damaged after an EF-4 tornado tore through on March 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

The Red Cross is continuing to help short-term needs of shelter and financial assistance. Those impacted should call 800-RED-CROSS.

Citizens can also drive through the Coweta County Fairgrounds for supplies, non-perishable food, showers, laundry, and mental health services. Those are available daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are not being accepted at that location.

Newly constructed townhomes were damaged by an EF-4 tornado on March 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

For citizen questions, volunteer opportunities, and more details relating to the tornado relief, residents can call 910-632-3309.

