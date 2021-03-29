Cleanup continues after tornado leaves 'devastation' in Newnan

Recovery efforts are still underway in Coweta County as crews continue to clean up after an EF-4 tornado devastated the city of Newnan last week.

In some of the hardest-hit areas, it will take approximately a week to restore power, according to utility companies who say, "The devastation from the storms is like nothing we have encountered in our history of serving Newnan and Coweta County."

Gov. Brian Kemp got a tour of the storm damage over the weekend. He declared a state of emergency for the area, deploying numerous agencies to the cities.

"As far as the response goes, it's ongoing. We're not just here for a couple of days," Kemp said. "The state is committed to offering what assistance we can through all our resources to make sure we can help this community recover.

"We are blessed," said resident Charles Nix. "I know it was on top of the house the way it was shaking."

Many residents remained without power Sunday as dozens of trees and powerlines are still down. FOX 5 spoke to a local meteorologist who lived through the whole thing.

"All four of my windows popped out when the pressure dropped," said Georgia Climatologist Bill Murphy. "But I was lucky on this one."

Police have blocked off area roads as crews continue to clean up. Local groups have also rallied together to hand out food, water, and supplies.

"We have people on ATVs going around the area," said Thomas Ramey of the Newnan Fire Dept. "They are delivering supplies to whoever needs it."

Coweta County Schools remain closed as extensive damage can be seen across the high school campus.

Officials say both Newnan High School and Atkinson Elementary School will not hold classes virtually or in-person this week. This will allow staff, students, and families to focus on recovery and give them time to develop plans for what instruction may look like in the next several weeks.

