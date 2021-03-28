Gas main break in Newnan prompts evacuations
City officials called for the evacuation of a street in Newnan near a gas main break on Sunday.
The city of Newnan shared an urgent message that anyone living near Calhoun Street or Robinson Street within city limits should evacuate due to a "large" gas main break.
The city said it was unsafe to stay in that area at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Officials did not provide a timeline when it would be safe to return to the area.
Newnan residents are recovering from devestating damage left by an EF-5 tornado on Thursday.
There is rain forcasted in the area, where many homes still do not have roofs to protect belongings from the elements.
