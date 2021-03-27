How to help tornado victims in Georgia

During a visit to Newnan on Saturday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp remarked on the encouraging number of volunteers he saw on his way to Newnan High School providing supplies to displaced people.

He mostly named essentials: toiletries and water bottles. Officials recommended those wanting to help donate to trusted, well-known organizations to avoid scams.

For people looking to get involved, there are a few ways to help the cleanup effort in Coweta County and communities across Georgia:

City of Newnan

The city of Newnan has set up two donation sites to drop off items.