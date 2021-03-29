Newnan family seeks shelter from tornado just in the nick of time

People living in Newnan are still picking up the pieces, days after a tornado ripped through the area.

Piles of debris now sit where Chloe Connally and her family's home once stood.

Connally was at work when she got the call from her family that they were heading to the basement to hide out from the storm.

Orlandis Connally, his daughter, and her friend were home as the storm approached and ran into the basement for cover.

"I looked out the window and everything was just white... I got them to come to the basement, where the concrete wall was at, and less than five seconds later the whole house collapsed," Orlandis Connally said.

Once the skies cleared and they were able to make it out of the basement, it was clear their home was gone.

"We're homeless. We don't have a house anymore," Orlandis Connally said.

"We lost everything, everything they worked for. This was their dream house. We were supposed to stay here until me and my brother went to college, he went to the military," said Toria Herring.

They've since sifted through the rubble with the help of family, friends, and other community members.

While they may not have many things to salvage, the family said they know how lucky they were to be able to escape with their lives.

"Somehow, they got out of there with no broken bones…just scratches and bruises," Chloe Connally said.

The family said they are getting a lot of support for the community, from a place to stay for the time being, to food and clothing.

Those who would like to help the family rebuild can donate to their GoFundMe.

