Man who raised concern at Gwinnett, Hall county high schools arrested

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested after raising concerns at multiple high schools in Gwinnett and Hall counties. Dongha Lee was initially issued a criminal trespass warning after visiting Seckinger High School and allegedly trying to contact students through social media. Authorities confirmed he is in the U.S. on a temporary visa and has an immigration hold.



A man who sparked safety concerns at multiple high schools in Gwinnett and Hall counties has been arrested, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Dongha Lee, 18, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by the HCSO’s Warrant Service Unit at a residence in Flowery Branch. He was booked into the Hall County Jail and placed on a hold for Gwinnett County, which had issued a criminal trespass warrant. An immigration hold was also placed on Lee.

What we know:

The concerns surrounding Lee first surfaced when he visited Seckinger High School in Gwinnett County, prompting school officials to issue him a criminal trespass warning barring him from campus.

According to the arrest warrant issued for Lee, he was inside Seckinger High School on Feb. 28 for 7 minutes before being discovered. The arrest warrant says Lee "did willfully fail to check in at a designated location by entering a secured door, bypassing the normal check in location and bypassing adults while roaming the halls of the school."

According to the field case report from Seckinger High School, when Lee was found wandering the halls, he indicated he was there to see a student. Lee was then taken to the office, given a pass, and escorted to see the student. After the student denied knowing Lee, he was asked to leave and given a trespass warning. Lee then left in an Uber without further incident.

It was also reported that a man matching Lee’s description unsuccessfully attempted to enroll at West Hall High School in Hall County.

RELATED: Gwinnett Schools warns of stranger targeting Seckinger High students

In addition to physically showing up at schools, Lee allegedly contacted students through social media, inviting them to meet him at various locations across Gwinnett County.

RELATED: Hall, Gwinnett counties warn of suspicious man at high schools

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to a parent on Wednesday whose freshman daughter, along with her friends, reportedly connected with Lee online and met him at a mall over the weekend.

RELATED: Young man posing as student banned from Gwinnett County Schools

According to Lydia Clark, Lee allegedly told them that he had just started school at Seckinger and bought them expensive fragrance sets and food.

After learning from the school that the young man was not a student, Clark posted about the encounter on social media, and it went viral.

She claims that Lee then began asking questions about her, which terrified her.

What's next:

Lee remains in Hall County Jail on a hold for Gwinnett County, pending further legal proceedings. Authorities in Gwinnett County are expected to release more details about the charges that led to his arrest.

Meanwhile, school officials continue to urge parents and students to be cautious about online interactions and report any suspicious activity to authorities. Local law enforcement is expected to continue monitoring schools in both counties to ensure student safety.