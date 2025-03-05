Hall, Gwinnett counties warn of suspicious man at high schools

The Brief School officials in Hall and Gwinnett are asking parents and students to be on the lookout for a suspicious man who appeared at two high schools recently. Officials say the man had attempted to contact students at Seckinger High School and meet them at various spots in Gwinnett County. That same man reportedly tried to enroll at Hall County's West Hall High School on Tuesday but was turned away.



Hall County school officials are warning parents and students after they say a man who trespassed at a Gwinnett County high school tried to enroll at one of their schools.

The latest incident happened at West Hall High School, just days after the situation was reported at Seckinger High School.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, FOX 5 reported that the Gwinnett County high school sent a letter out to families saying an individual had attempted to contact students through social media and invited them to meet him in locations around the county.

According to the letter, the unidentified man had shown up on Seckinger High School's campus and had been issued a criminal trespass warning, barring them from school property.

The county's School Resource Officers are working with local law enforcement to investigate the situation and make sure students remain safe, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with Hall County Schools say a man matching the description of the individual in Gwinnett County unsuccessfully tried to enroll at West Hall High School on Tuesday.

According to the district, school officials "noted he did not have the proper documentation and that he was not the appropriate age" and turned him away.

Local law enforcement and school resources officers have been notified of the situation and all the county's schools have been told to keep watch for the man and call the police if he shows up on any campus.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about the man's identity or what they believe he was trying to do by attempting to enroll at the school.

What you can do:

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials are asking parents and students to report any suspicious activity.

In Gwinnett County, information can be sent via the district’s anonymous tip system, GCPS Tips, available through the P3Campus website or mobile app. Reports can also be submitted via text by messaging "GCPS" to 738477.

Hall County officials are asking for tips to be sent through the district's website or by calling (770) 503-3232.