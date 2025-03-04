Gwinnett Schools warns of stranger targeting Seckinger High students

article

The Brief Seckinger High School warns parents about an individual contacting students online and inviting them to meet in various locations across Gwinnett County. The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning after showing up on campus, and law enforcement is actively investigating the situation. Parents are urged to talk to their children about online safety and report any suspicious activity through the GCPS Tips system or by texting "GCPS" to 738477.



Seckinger High School is urging parents to speak with their children about online safety after an individual attempted to contact students via social media and invited them to meet in various locations across Gwinnett County.

Stranger on campus

What we know:

In a letter sent to families, school officials revealed that the unidentified individual showed up on campus and has since been issued a criminal trespass warning, barring them from school property. The incident is under investigation by School Resource Officers and local law enforcement, who are working to ensure student safety.

While police continue their investigation, school officials are asking parents to reinforce online safety conversations at home. They stress the importance of warning students about the dangers of communicating with strangers online, sharing personal information, and arranging in-person meetings.

What you can do:

Parents and students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity using the district’s anonymous tip system, GCPS Tips, available through the P3Campus website or mobile app. Reports can also be submitted via text by messaging "GCPS" to 738477.

School officials emphasize the "See Something, Say Something" approach to keep the community safe and encourage parents to reach out if they have any concerns.

FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Seckinger High School Families,

The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. I know it is a priority that we all share. With that in mind, I want to make you aware of a concerning situation involving an individual who has been using social media to contact high school students, inviting them to meet in various locations across Gwinnett County.

This individual showed up at our school and has been issued a criminal trespassing warning. He is not permitted on school property. School Resource Officers are actively investigating the situation and are working closely with other local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all our students.

While police are doing their part to investigate this situation, we need your help at home. We strongly encourage you to have conversations with your student about the dangers of communicating with unknown individuals online, sharing personal information, and meeting up with them. Teenagers can be especially vulnerable to online interactions, and it is important to remind them to use caution and critical thinking when engaging on social media. Please reinforce the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to a trusted adult and practicing the "See Something, Say Something" approach to help keep themselves and their peers safe.

As a reminder, please let us know if you or your student sees or hears about something troubling and/or a threat to our school community. You can report your concerns anonymously through "GCPS Tips," our mobile app, or through desktop or laptop web browsers at P3Campus.com/5105. Apple users can download GCPS Tips via the "App Store." Android users can find it in "Google Play." You can also share anonymous concerns by

texting "GCPS" to 738477.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your continued support.

Director of Community and Media Relations

Bernard Watson