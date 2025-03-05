Young man posing as student banned from Gwinnett County Schools

The Brief A young man posing as a wealthy transfer student from South Korea has been banned from Gwinnett County school campuses after sneaking into Seckinger High School and using social media to contact students. The man met with students off-campus, buying them expensive gifts and claiming he would start school soon, raising concerns about his intentions. Lydia Clark, a concerned parent, reported the incident after her daughter and friends met the man, leading to a viral social media post warning others. The man attempted to enroll at West Hall High School but was denied due to his age and lack of proper documents.



A young man reportedly posing as a new student at a Gwinnett County high school has now got himself banned from all school campuses county-wide, officials say.

Gwinnett County Schools says the situation gets even more concerning because the person has been using social media to contact actual students to meet up.

What we know:

An unidentified young man posing as a wealthy transfer student from South Korea is on the radar of Seckinger High School staff after a Gwinnett County mom says he was let in through a side door last week.

Gwinnett County Schools says the man has been banned from its property but has been using social media to meet students off campus.

Lydia Clark’s freshmen daughter, along with her friends, connected with the man online, then met him at a mall over the weekend.

Clark says the guy told them he started school on Monday and wanted to be friends. He then bought them expensive fragrance sets and food.

On Monday, Clark says she talked to school leaders, and they told her how he sneaked onto campus. She says they then told her the young man was not registered and was an adult.

Hall County Schools says a man matching his description tried to enroll at West Hall High School on Monday but was denied because of his age and not having the right documents.

What they're saying:

"All of this is just incredibly bizarre," Clark said.

Clark posted online to warn parents about the incident.

"All of this is weird, I said, you're sure that this kid is starting at school tomorrow, and she said, that's what he said," Clark told FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert. "He said he knew XYZ person at our school."

As her post went viral, the guy posted on social media asking for information about her.

"I was terrified, when I tell you the last 48 hours have been crazy, it has been crazy," Clark said.

Clark says she wants answers about him, including his intentions because her mind jumps to human trafficking.

"I'm worried that he is grooming kids to be their friend so that something can happen," she said.

Both Gwinnett and Hall counties notified parents and urged everyone to be careful online.

Clark says that is an important message.

"I try really hard to give my kids autonomy and freedom, but in a situation like this, privacy is a privilege, not a right," she said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about the man's identity or what they believe he was trying to do by attempting to enroll at the school.

What you can do:

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials are asking parents and students to report any suspicious activity.

In Gwinnett County, information can be sent via the district’s anonymous tip system, GCPS Tips, available through the P3Campus website or mobile app. Reports can also be submitted via text by messaging "GCPS" to 738477.

Hall County officials are asking for tips to be sent through the district's website or by calling 770-503-3232.

