Man enters not guilty plea in Cobb County country club triple murder

article

The man who police call the "lone shooter" in the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in July 2021 entered a not guilty plea on Monday.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden faces several charges including three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to death on the green on July 3, 2021. Two others, 46-year-old Henry Valdez, of California, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson, of Kansas, were found dead in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck teetering on the bank of a sand trap, Cobb County police said. Police identified Pierson and the owner of the truck.

A memorial for golf pro Gene Siller has been set up on the tenth hole of the Pinetree Country Club’s golf course on July 5, 2021. (FOX 5 / GoFundMe)

Police believe Siller was not targeted by the suspect but witnessed an active crime leading to his death.

Officers said the initial killings were drug related.

Rhoden remains in the Cobb County jail.