Police: No active threat to Cobb County country club after golf course homicide

As police still hunt for the gunman who shot and killed a golf pro in Kennesaw and two others over the weekend, investigators are piecing together facts in the chaotic incident.

Police believe the Pinetree County Club Golf pro Gene Siller was not targeted by the suspect but witnessed an active crime when he was on the 10th hole of the course where a pickup truck was parked on the green.

Police believe Siller might have seen two dead bodies in the truck. One victim's names, according to police, is Paul Pierson. The other is still unnamed. Police said they have no connection to the location.

Police said there is not an active threat to the public.

Police said they got to the call to come to the clubhouse located at 3400 McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw around 2:21 p.m. Saturday. About 1,300 feet northeast of there, a white Dodge Ram 3500 was seen teetering on the edge of one of the two sandtraps surrounding the tenth hole.

When police arrived at the tenth hole, they found three men dead.

Law enforcement vehicles quickly filled the intersection of Frey Lake Court and adjacent Club Drive NW which leads to the tenth hole. Police said they first found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on the green.

He was later identified as golf pro Gene Siller, who served as the director of golf at Pinetree. Police believe the killer abandoned the white pickup he was driving after shooting Siller and took off on foot.

A GoFundMe established for his family raised more than $18,000 by Sunday afternoon.

