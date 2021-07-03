Police investigate shooting at Cobb County country club

Cobb County police responded to the scene of a shooting at a country club Saturday afternoon.

Investigators confirmed the shooting happened at the Pine Tree Country Club located at 3400 McCollum Pkwy NW in Kennesaw. Officers found a male suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a witness, a suspect drove a white pickup truck onto the golf course. A golfing instructor, later identified as Gene Siller, attempted to stop the vehicle.

The victim's identity was not immediately made available.

No word on if the suspect remains at large.

Earlier the Kennesaw State Office of Emergency Management said a shooting incident had been reported near the school's campus.

KSU officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male around 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 170, and was to be "considered armed and dangerous."

He was last seen near the Pine Tree Country Club headed towards Frey Lake Road, officials said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., KSU officials allowed for normal activities to resume and said there was no longer a threat to the campus.

FOX 5 New crews are on the scene working to learn more.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Watch FOX 5 News at 6 for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

