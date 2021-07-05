Three men killed in Cobb County golf course shooting; suspect still at large, police say

Police say three men were found dead on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course.

The suspect, who is still at large, drove a white pickup truck onto the green, witnesses said. When the course’s golf director Gene Siller confronted the man, he shot him in the head.

On Sunday evening, police announced that two more bodies were found in the back of that pickup truck, one of whom was Paul Pierson, the owner of that truck. Cobb County police have not been able to identify the other man.

The suspect is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. "I was at the driving range, heard about the truck being on the course so I went to see what was going on," said John Lavender, whose family belongs to the club. "All of the sudden you hear five, six booms go off.

Community members laid flowers on the tenth hole in tribute to the victims on Sunday evening.

As soon as word got out of Siller’s death, tributes from across the golf world came pouring in.

"Everybody got along with him he was very well-liked," said Erin Coke. "It’s a tragic loss to not only his family but to the club itself because he was a main person there. People could go to him."

A GoFundMe was launched to help Siller’s wife and two young children. The Professional Golf Association tweeted out its sympathies on Sunday.

Neighbors said that Siller had confronted a man fishing on the club’s property in recent days and the man had become hostile so he called police.

While it’s not clear if there is any connection to the shooting, the club’s community is in a state of mourning.

"There’s no reason for any of this to happen," Lavender said. "The guy had a wife and kids and was a great person."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.