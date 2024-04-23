Man accused of Marietta teacher's murder could get bond again

A family is worried a murder suspect could be out on the streets by the end of the week.

Leroy Hinton is charged with the murder of a Marietta Middle School teacher last fall. The Hill family says prior to the murder, Hinton had been harassing them in connection with a different case in Cobb County. They are scared about what could happen if Hinton gets out of jail.

"There's a lot of anger that they let him out initially," said Brittany Hill.

Hill is outraged that Hinton, a man charged in the murder of Jason Ogbomo, was given bond and released from the Fulton County Jail.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jason Ogbomo (Supplied)

Brittany dated Jason on and off for 8 years. During a breakup, she briefly dated Leroy Hinton.

When she got back together with Jason, she says Hinton started harassing her.

"He distributed a video he had taken without Brittany's consent and sent it to a bunch of people, and it ended up on Instagram," said Terri Hill, Brittany's mother.

It was March of last year. Brittany went to the authorities in Cobb County. Jason was a witness against Hinton.

Hinton was arrested on charges of computer posts/invasion of privacy. Hinton got out on bond and the harassment continued.

"I was really scared Leroy was going to do something," said Brittany.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at Underground Atlanta on Nov. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

Eight months later, Jason was gunned down near Underground Atlanta. Hinton was arrested and charged with his murder and was locked up in Fulton County. He was held in custody for just over a month until his bond release.

"Very, very scared that he would somehow retaliate against us, my daughter," said Terri.

When Brittany found out Hinton had been released, she contacted the Cobb County Solicitor's Office who requested a hearing for Hinton's bond in Cobb County to be revoked. It was.

"The judge said no matter the circumstances, the fact he had a gun while he was out on probation was a violation of his parole and they took him into custody," said Terri.

Hinton is now scheduled for a bond hearing in Cobb County on Thursday, and the Hills are nervous. They plan to be in court and ready to testify if needed.

"I won't be at peace until I know justice has been served for Jason," said Brittany.