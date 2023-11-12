Fatal shooting near Underground Atlanta under investigation

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in SW Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to a person down at 81 Peachtree Street SW at 3:04 a.m. The shooting took place just a block away from Underground Atlanta and two from the Fulton County Courthouse.

That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but didn't make it.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are looking into the incident as the investigation continues.