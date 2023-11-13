'Heartbroken': Marietta Middle School mourns beloved teacher killed in Downtown Atlanta

article

A Marietta school is mourning the loss of a beloved computer science teacher after his death over the weekend.

The Marietta Daily Journal shared an email to Marietta Middle School families sent on Sunday, principal Diona Brown shared the sad news that Jason Ogbomoh had died, writing that she was "heartbroken."

Ogbomoh had taught computer science at the middle school for two years. He was just 25 years old.

Brown said the teacher's passion was "clear in every lesson."

"To his students, Mr. Ogbomoh was more than a teacher; he was a mentor, role model, and source of inspiration," she wrote. "His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

While Brown did not say what caused Ogbomoh's death, The Fulton County Medical Examiner has confirmed with FOX 5 that Ogbomoh was the victim in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. just a block from Underground Atlanta. Medics rushed Ogbomoh to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators are still working to identify the gunman in the deadly shooting.

The school will have additional counselors and district support for affected students and staff throughout the week.