Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old Marietta Middle School teacher

Atlanta police have released the identity of the suspect they believe may be responsible for the death of 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh, a beloved computer science teacher at Marietta Middle School.

Police arrested 30-year-old Leroy Hinton in connection to Ogbomoh's shooting death near Underground Atlanta on Nov. 12. It happened just after 3 a.m.

Leroy was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta police responded to a person down at 81 Peachtree Street SW at 3:04 a.m.

Atlanta police emphasized that Leroy's arrest is not indicative of a conviction. He will still have to face a court of law and be proven guilty of the aforementioned crimes.