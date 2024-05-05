Have you seen Harmony? DeKalb County 13-year-old missing

article

Have you seen Harmony? DeKalb County police are asking for help in the search of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Harmony was reportedly last seen on Sunday leaving the Hillendale Drive area in Lithonia.

She is 5-feet-8-inches tall, about 160 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

Harmony was wearing a black cropped sweater, blue jeans and black and white shoes before she went missing.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.