Ulta shoplifting suspect caught on camera

Atlanta police are hoping someone recognizes a woman caught on camera at the Ulta Beauty store on Howell Mill Road NW. She is accused of stealing almost $1,000 worth of products.

Police were called to the beauty supply store on Saturday at around 7 p.m. where they said the woman walked in and out with merchandise valued at $715.

If you recognize the woman, police ask that you submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You may be eligible for a cash reward.