List of long-term care in Georgia with coronavirus outbreaks increases
ATLANTA - One of the priorities for the state of Georgia is ensuring the coronavirus does not spread throughout nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The Georgia National Guard has begun to deploy to several of those facilities across the state to help ensure proper procedures are being followed and that those facilities are being routinely sanitized.
Since the first teams were deployed earlier this week, confirmed coronavirus cases across the state have nearly doubled and the list of facilities with cases has grown.
Here is the list of facilities which have confirmed cases as of Friday evening:
- Maple Ridge in Cartersville in Bartow County
- Townsend Park in Cartersville in Bartow County
- Zebulon Park Health and Rehab in Macon in Bibb County
- Pruitt Health Eastside in Macon in Bibb County
- Fellowship Home in Valdosta in Brooks County
- Pine Knoll in Carrollton in Carroll County
- Cottage Landing in Carrollton in Carroll County
- Oaks at Towne Lake in Woodstock in Cherokee County
- Legacy Ridge At Neese Road in Woodstock in Cherokee County
- Benton House in Woodstock in Cherokee County
- Retreat at Canton in Canton in Cherokee County
- Riverdale in Riverdale in Clayton County
- Delmar Gardens of Smyrna in Smyrna in Cobb County
- Canterfield of Kennesaw in Kennesaw in Cobb County
- Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab in Powder Springs in Cobb County
- Marietta Life Center in Marietta in Cobb County
- Greenwood Place in Marietta in Cobb County
- Signature Healthcare in Marietta in Cobb County
- Pruitt Health Grandview in Athens in Clarke County
- Rosemont at Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain in DeKalb County
- ManorCare Rehab Center in Decatur in DeKalb County
- King's Bridge Retirement Center in Atlanta in DeKalb County
- Berman Commons in Dunwoody in DeKalb County
- Park Springs in Stone Mountain in DeKalb County
- Sandy Springs Health & Rehab in Sandy Springs in DeKalb County
- Orchard at Brookhaven in Brookhaven in DeKalb County
- Pruitt Health of Brookhaven in Atlanta in DeKalb County
- Budd Terrace, Wesley Woods in Atlanta in DeKalb County
- Pruitt Health Palmyra in Albany in Dougherty County
- Douglasville Nursing and Rehab in Douglasville in Douglas County
- Heartis Fayetteville in Fayetteville in Fayette County
- Gardens of Fayetteville in Fayetteville in Fayette County
- Rome Health & Rehab in Rome in Floyd County
- Mann House Assisted Living in Cumming in Forsyth County
- Arbor Terrace At Cascade in Atlanta in Fulton County
- Lenbrook in Atlanta in Fulton County
- Sadie Mays Health & Rehab in Atlanta in Fulton County
- Parkside Acute and Rehab in Snellville in Gwinnett County
- Glancy Rehab-Northside Gwinnett in Duluth in Gwinnett County
- Cambridge Care in Snellville in Gwinnett County
- Benton House of Grayson in Grayson in Gwinnett County
- Discovery Village of Sugarloaf in Suwannee in Gwinnett County
- Pruitt Health Crestwood in Valdosta in Lowndes County
- Pelham Parkway in Pelham in Mitchell County
- Dawson Health and Rehab in Dawson in Terrell County
- LaGrange Nursing & Rehab in LaGrange in Troup
- Miller County Nursing Home in Colquitt in Wayne
Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
