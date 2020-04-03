List of long-term care in Georgia with coronavirus outbreaks increases

One of the priorities for the state of Georgia is ensuring the coronavirus does not spread throughout nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The Georgia National Guard has begun to deploy to several of those facilities across the state to help ensure proper procedures are being followed and that those facilities are being routinely sanitized.

Since the first teams were deployed earlier this week, confirmed coronavirus cases across the state have nearly doubled and the list of facilities with cases has grown.

Here is the list of facilities which have confirmed cases as of Friday evening:

Maple Ridge in Cartersville in Bartow County

Townsend Park in Cartersville in Bartow County

Zebulon Park Health and Rehab in Macon in Bibb County

Pruitt Health Eastside in Macon in Bibb County

Fellowship Home in Valdosta in Brooks County

Pine Knoll in Carrollton in Carroll County

Cottage Landing in Carrollton in Carroll County

Oaks at Towne Lake in Woodstock in Cherokee County

Legacy Ridge At Neese Road in Woodstock in Cherokee County

Benton House in Woodstock in Cherokee County

Retreat at Canton in Canton in Cherokee County

Riverdale in Riverdale in Clayton County

Delmar Gardens of Smyrna in Smyrna in Cobb County

Canterfield of Kennesaw in Kennesaw in Cobb County

Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab in Powder Springs in Cobb County

Marietta Life Center in Marietta in Cobb County

Greenwood Place in Marietta in Cobb County

Signature Healthcare in Marietta in Cobb County

Pruitt Health Grandview in Athens in Clarke County

Rosemont at Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain in DeKalb County

ManorCare Rehab Center in Decatur in DeKalb County

King's Bridge Retirement Center in Atlanta in DeKalb County

Berman Commons in Dunwoody in DeKalb County

Park Springs in Stone Mountain in DeKalb County

Sandy Springs Health & Rehab in Sandy Springs in DeKalb County

Orchard at Brookhaven in Brookhaven in DeKalb County

Pruitt Health of Brookhaven in Atlanta in DeKalb County

Budd Terrace, Wesley Woods in Atlanta in DeKalb County

Pruitt Health Palmyra in Albany in Dougherty County

Douglasville Nursing and Rehab in Douglasville in Douglas County

Heartis Fayetteville in Fayetteville in Fayette County

Gardens of Fayetteville in Fayetteville in Fayette County

Rome Health & Rehab in Rome in Floyd County

Mann House Assisted Living in Cumming in Forsyth County

Arbor Terrace At Cascade in Atlanta in Fulton County

Lenbrook in Atlanta in Fulton County

Sadie Mays Health & Rehab in Atlanta in Fulton County

Parkside Acute and Rehab in Snellville in Gwinnett County

Glancy Rehab-Northside Gwinnett in Duluth in Gwinnett County

Cambridge Care in Snellville in Gwinnett County

Benton House of Grayson in Grayson in Gwinnett County

Discovery Village of Sugarloaf in Suwannee in Gwinnett County

Pruitt Health Crestwood in Valdosta in Lowndes County

Pelham Parkway in Pelham in Mitchell County

Dawson Health and Rehab in Dawson in Terrell County

LaGrange Nursing & Rehab in LaGrange in Troup

Miller County Nursing Home in Colquitt in Wayne

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

