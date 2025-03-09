Body of missing Atlanta teacher, coach found in Lake Oconee: sheriff

article

The Brief The body of Westminster Schools educator and coach, Gary Jones, has been found on Lake Oconee. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said a roving device was used to find him in about 45 feet of water. This comes exactly a week after part of the search effort was suspended due to weather concerns.



After 29 long days of searching, the body of Atlanta educator, Gary Jones, has been found on Lake Oconee.

This comes a month after Jones and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, vanished during a boating trip, and exactly one week after part of the search effort was suspended.

What we know:

Sheriff Howard Sills told FOX 5 Atlanta he was out searching for Jones at 9 a.m. on Sunday, alongside Keith Cormican, the owner of Search and Recovery Consulting, and Cormican's assistant.

At approximately noon, they found Gary Jones using a roving device. Sills said Jones was around 75 to 100 yards away from where Wilson's body was located a month ago. He was in about 45 feet of water.

At 1 p.m., he was retrieved from the water.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Sills said he was incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in the search for Wilson and Jones.

The backstory:

Jones and Wilson were at the lake on Feb. 8 to celebrate Jones' 50th birthday.

Their empty boat was discovered that afternoon near the lake's dam.

A search team found Wilson's body the following day near Jones' shoes, wallet and other personal belongings.

Since then, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has activated what he called the county's largest search effort to find someone believed to have drowned.

For 22 days, cadaver dogs and diving teams from multiple states have given their time to find any trace of Jones.

Search efforts had to be suspended multiple times due to weather concerns. Last Sunday, Sills announced the dogs and divers would be sidelined indefinitely.

"It's conceivable it could be months before this body surfaces," he said at the time.

Wilson and Jones were planning to get married this month, according to their friends.

What's next:

Sills told FOX 5 Atlanta he was at the coroner's office.

Jones' cause of death has yet to be determined. However, Sills said he believed this was the tragic outcome of a boating accident.

"All the evidence at this time, that's what it points to, yes," he said.

