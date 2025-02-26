Lake Oconee search for coach: Students send thank-you notes, search continues

The Brief Search efforts continue for missing Westminster Schools coach Gary Jones at Lake Oconee, where he vanished while boating earlier this month. Jones’ fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joselyn Wilson, was found deceased, and a funeral was held last week. Students at Westminster Schools wrote letters thanking search crews for their dedication as efforts to locate Jones persist.



Search crews are still looking for Gary Jones, a Westminster Schools coach, who went missing earlier this month while boating on Lake Oconee.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division released new photos on Monday showing the ongoing search efforts. Jones and his fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joselyn Wilson, disappeared on Feb. 8 while celebrating his 50th birthday. Wilson’s body was recovered Feb. 9, and her funeral took place last week.

Dozens of searchers, including state and local agencies along with volunteers, have been scouring the lake, which is known for boating, fishing, and other recreational activities. Although Jones’ shoes were found in the water and personal items were discovered on the couple’s boat, there has been no sign of him.

What they're saying:

The Georgia DNR stated on social media that they remain committed to the search, and residents should expect continued patrols and aviation activity in the area.

Meanwhile, students at Westminster Schools are holding onto hope. Several sent heartfelt notes thanking search crews for their dedication in trying to find Coach Jones.

The couple had planned to marry in March.