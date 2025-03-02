Lake Oconee search for missing Atlanta teacher partially suspended indefinitely

article

The Brief The search for missing Atlanta teacher Gary Jones at Lake Oconee has been partially suspended due to weather conditions. Daily searches from the shore will continue by the Department of Natural Resources and Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies. Jones has been missing since Feb. 8, after disappearing from a boat with his fiancée, Joycelyn Nicole Wilson. Her body was found the next day. Sheriff Sills expressed gratitude for the extensive community and resource support, noting it as one of the largest efforts he has seen in his 50-year career.



Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills announced Sunday that portions of the search at Lake Oconee for a missing Atlanta teacher will be suspended until further notice.

What we know:

On Saturday, the sheriff's office conducted its largest search effort to find Gary Jones, who has been missing since Feb. 8, since vanishing from a boat with his fiancée, Joycelyn Nicole Wilson. Her body was found the next day, near Jones' shoes and other personal belongings.

During that extensive search in the water on Saturday, officials used a helicopter, cadaver dog teams and eight divers from various states. Despite 11 dives, no trace of Jones was found.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Search efforts continue at Lake Oconee for Gary Jones on March 1, 2025.

On Sunday, after 22 days of looking, the sheriff announced he would be suspending search efforts by the divers and dogs until further notice due to the weather. The sheriff said those teams would resume when conditions improve.

In the meantime, officers from the Department of Natural Resources and deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will continue to conduct daily searches for Jones from the shore.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Sills previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that in all his 50 years of working in law enforcement, he had never seen such a big effort put into recovering someone believed to have drowned. He shared that he was grateful to see just how many people were ready and willing to assist where possible.

"Until I can formulate a more accurate list to identify everyone, please let me express my gratitude to all who have worked tirelessly for the last three weeks in this difficult endeavor. I also want to express thanks to the many people and businesses who graciously brought food and drinks for everyone. It was most welcome and makes me very proud of our community," the sheriff said. " I cannot remember such an extensive use of government and civilian personnel and resources for an incident such as this on Lakes Oconee and Sinclair in the last 40 years."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.