Secret Service asked to unlock Spelman instructor's phone after death

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that investigators have asked the U.S. Secret Service for help in unlocking the cell phone that belonged to Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Wilson.

What we know:

Wilson's body was found in Lake Oconee on Feb. 9 after she and her fiancé, Westminster Schools coach Gary Jones, disappeared during a boat outing on Feb. 8. Their empty boat was discovered that afternoon near the lake's dam.

Jones and Wilson were at the lake to celebrate Jones' 50th birthday. The couple had planned to marry in March, according to friends.

Since then, dozens of volunteers and multiple agencies have been searching for Jones. Although his shoes, wallet, and other personal belongings have been located, his body has not.

On March 1, the sheriff's office launched its largest search effort yet at the lake, a popular destination for fishing and boating.

The search operation included eight divers and several cadaver dog teams from Florida and Georgia, working alongside Putnam County sheriff's deputies and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter.

Search teams also utilized sonar technology, conducting 11 dives on nine identified targets, but found no trace of Jones.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Sills previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that in all his 50 years of working in law enforcement, he had never seen such a big effort put into recovering someone believed to have drowned. He shared that he was grateful to see just how many people were ready and willing to assist where possible.

The search was partially suspended on Sunday after Jones was not located on Saturday.

What's next:

Jones was reportedly still holding her cellphone when her body was found.

The Secret Service assists in unlocking cell phones due to its specialized expertise in digital forensics, which allows agents to access data on locked devices that regular law enforcement may not be able to.